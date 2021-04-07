Sport / Other Sport

Lyle Hewitson on course to improve on his best season total

The jockey’s time in Hong Kong when he rode in 140 races without a winner now seems like a distant bad memory

07 April 2021 - 16:49 David Mollett
Lyle Hewitson, as certain to win this season’s jockeys title as Manchester City are to win the Premier League, is on course to improve on his best tally of 219 winners set in the 2018/19 campaign.

Winning Form statistics up to March 30 show Hewitson has ridden 164 winners this term, 56 more than his nearest rival Warren Kennedy. With nearly four months of the season remaining, the 23-year-old will be confident of posting a new best total.

The jockey’s time in Hong Kong when he rode in 140 races without a winner can only seem like a bad memory with his services in demand throughout the country.

While Hewitson won only one minor race at last Saturday’s big meeting at Turffontein, he has every chance of landing a treble at the Vaal on Thursday. The pick of his rides may be Marigold Hotel (second race), Cornish Pomodoro (fourth) and Hear The Trumpet (sixth).

Marigold Hotel, a daughter of Querari, made an impressive winning debut at Turffontein in March. The form was franked when the second home, Rain In Holland (ridden by Hewitson), won at the city track last Saturday.

Rafeef has made a bright start to his career and his daughter, Bella Chica, could pose the main threat to Marigold Hotel. The youngster hails from Ashley Fortune’s stable which sent out another two-year-old, Aunty Lizzie, to beat her elders at the Vaal on Tuesday.

One could say that Sean Tarry’s four-year-old Cornish Pomodoro has been more a friend to bookies than punters, but the Pomodoro gelding got his act together to beat Dr Doolittle on his most recent outing.

Hewitson and Tarry will be hoping Cornish Pomodoro can follow up with another win in the fourth race in which he is opposed by just five rivals. Two of those, Johnny Hero and Sell High, will have their supporters.

Though Johnny Hero has his fifth different jockey in his last five starts, Tyrone Zackey’s runner should go well again, yet there is nothing to choose between the four-year-old and Sell High on the form book.

Hewitson has never ridden Hear The Trumpet but he has been booked to partner the Var mare in the sixth race. It looks significant that trainer David Nieuwenhuizen                brings the five-year-old back to the minimum trip and this could result in her notching her sixth career win.

There are several with chances in this sprint and they include Zodiac Princess, Caerphilly and Muzi Yeni’s mount The Villa Grand.

In the final leg of the Pick 6, jockey Gavin Lerena probably had the choice between Speechmaker and Dawn Of An Era and he has chosen the latter. The son of Triple Crown winner Louis The King finished a creditable fifth behind August Rain last time out.

Trainer Heather Adamson has booked in-form Luke Ferraris for the ride on Speechmaker and the filly’s form line includes a second behind the talented Battle Force.

Battle Force put the final nail in the bookmakers’ coffin when justifying favouritism in the final race at Turffontein last Saturday.

Selections

1st Race: (7) Mitch Got His Wish (2) Retallick (1) Fisher King (3) Rollwiththepunches

2nd Race: (2) Marigold Hotel (1) Bella Chica (3) On Cue (6) Kwazzi’s Lady

3rd Race: (1) Amberglo Star (3) Bedouin Bride (8) Party Song (9) Undertheradar

4th Race: (1) Cornish Pomodoro (2) Johnny Hero (4) Sell High (5) Don’t Look Back

5th Race: (5) Fred (3) Master And Man (9) Orus Apollo (7) Bold Resolve

6th Race: (10) Hear The Trumpet (6) Zodiac Princess (1) Caerphilly (9) The Villa Grand

7th Race: (3) Herstel (4) May Queen (6) Glowtoria (7) Ulla

8th Race: (1) Dawn Of A New Era (15) Speechmaker (6) Golden Spoon (12) Afternoon Tea

