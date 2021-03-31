The athlete ejected from a Safair flight on Tuesday morning‚ SA distance star Stephen Mokoka‚ has declined to comment on the incident.

Mokoka‚ fifth in the marathon at the 2019 world championships and the fastest qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics‚ was escorted off the plane‚ set to leave Cape Town for Johannesburg‚ for not wearing a mask.

Mokoka‚ normally a humble‚ quiet and pensive man‚ was seen in videos on social media in a row with staff and passengers.

Asked on WhatsApp on Wednesday if he would comment on the incident‚ he replied: “No, thanks.”

Mokoka‚ a four-time winner of the Shanghai marathon from 2013 to 2017‚ competed in the marathon at the London 2012 Games and 10‚000m at Rio 2016.