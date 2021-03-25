Sport / Other Sport

Pospisil ‘sorry’ for expletive-laden rant at tennis boss

25 March 2021 - 16:22 Rory Carroll
Los Angeles — Canadian Vasek Pospisil has apologised for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world No 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been “screaming” at him in a meeting on Tuesday for “trying to unite the players”.

“For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. Why am I supporting this?” he said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas, threatening to sue the ATP if he was defaulted.

Pospisil’s issues with the ATP came to a head in 2020 when he and world No 1 Novak Djokovic announced the formation of the breakaway Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The PTPA was aimed at better protecting the interests of players, they said, but the move met opposition from tennis governing bodies.

Pospisil said his meeting with the ATP had “unnerved” him. “I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on the court in Miami,” Pospisil, who did not speak to the media after his match, said on Twitter. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry.

“By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today. Again, I am sorry for my on-court behaviour and the language I used.”

The ATP Tour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Moves to bring fans back to sporting venues

Sascoc is co-ordinating with various codes to persuade the government to normalise sporting events
Sport
1 week ago

Game and set to Covid-19, but can the match be saved?

The burden of expenditure on health protocols has contributed to a cut in prize money to 50% of levels before the pandemic
Sport
2 weeks ago

Chelsea fan Thiem has one theme for 2021: win Roland Garros

US Open champion says beating Nadal in Paris is one of the biggest challenges in sport
Sport
2 weeks ago

