KEVIN MCCALLUM: One-horse Karoo town saddles up for Lions tour
25 March 2021 - 15:59
Richmond in the Northern Cape is essentially a one-pub town. The pub is in Die Krip restaurant. I walked into the bar twice to order a beer, but it took me two weeks and a stop in Richmond on the trip home from the Western Cape to see that the bar had a special selling point.
“Have you been to the bar with the horse saddles for bar stools,” my actor mate Rob Hobbs asked me. He had been there for some work some time ago. “I think it’s called Krit or something.” I told him I hadn’t seen the saddles. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now