KEVIN MCCALLUM: One-horse Karoo town saddles up for Lions tour

Richmond in the Northern Cape is essentially a one-pub town. The pub is in Die Krip restaurant. I walked into the bar twice to order a beer, but it took me two weeks and a stop in Richmond on the trip home from the Western Cape to see that the bar had a special selling point.

“Have you been to the bar with the horse saddles for bar stools,” my actor mate Rob Hobbs asked me. He had been there for some work some time ago. “I think it’s called Krit or something.” I told him I hadn’t seen the saddles. ..