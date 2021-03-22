Tradition broken as volunteers barred from Tokyo Games

Tokyo — Japan will not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some deemed essential, Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday after the country decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Athletes’ families are also likely to be barred, though organisers have yet to make a decision, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

Muto said the decision on volunteers was regrettable but that organisers wanted to decide now so that there would not be confusion for those people overseas who are waiting for a decision.

Organisers said on Saturday they have decided not to allow in foreign spectators during the Games and will refund about 600,000 Olympic tickets and another 30,000 Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents.

“So considering that decision, we have also decided that we will not be able to allow volunteers from outside Japan into Japan this summer to take part in the Games,” Muto said.

He added that organisers have yet to reach a conclusion about the families of athletes but that they are likely to be considered in the same way as foreign spectators.

More than 110,000 volunteers put their lives on hold waiting for word from Olympics organisers about their role this summer. Volunteers take care of everything from translating and guiding people to driving visitors around and venue management.

A rich part of the Olympic tradition, they range from university students to retirees and come from all around the world. Muto said exceptions will be made for volunteers with expert and specialised knowledge about specific sports and that these people will receive individual notifications.

It was not immediately clear how many exceptions will be granted. Kyodo News reported earlier that organisers might allow about 500 foreign volunteers into Japan under special entry rules.

