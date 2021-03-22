Sport / Other Sport

Justin Harding triumphs in Kenya for second Euro Tour title

South African holds off American Kurt Kitayama by two shots

22 March 2021 - 16:17 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Justin Harding of SA poses with the trophy at the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, Kenya, March 21 2021. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — SA’s Justin Harding produced a flawless final round of five-under-par 66 at the Kenya Open on Sunday to seal a two-shot victory over Kurt Kitayama and his second European Tour title.

Overnight leader Harding, whose maiden tour win came two years ago at the Qatar Masters, maintained his composure amid a steady challenge from American Kitayama to finish on 21 under par at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

“It was hard work. I was happy with the way I played,” the 35-year-old Harding, who had three birdies and an eagle on the ninth hole, said.

“I made a mess of 11 and 12 and ultimately the way I played 13 through 18 this week, it was a stressful time. I executed some shots and managed to make a couple of good par saves.”

Kitayama made two eagles and two birdies as he threatened to catch Harding by reducing his lead to one shot, but a bogey on the 11th meant he fell short.

Scotland’s Connor Syme finished with a 64 to secure third place ahead of Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.

Reuters

Justin Thomas gets into the zone for his first win of the season at The Players

After plodding along through eight holes, a fired-up Thomas played the next four holes at five under
1 week ago

Prinsloo holds his nerve in playoff to bag Players Championship

Winner, Jake Roos and Daniel van Tonder all finished regulation play tied for the lead on 25 under
1 week ago

LALI STANDER: Golf works its spell on new lockdown-hit recruits

Strangely, the sport has benefitted from Covid as it offers conditions ideal to mitigate the pandemic
1 week ago

Tiger’s text inspires DeChambeau to Bay Hill victory

DeChambeau lights up Arnold Palmer Invitational with 344m drive and knee-knocking putts that propel him to victory
2 weeks ago

