Hopes of seeing fans back in the stands received a huge boost on Wednesday when it emerged that the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) are working with federations on a comprehensive plan that could pave the way for this becoming a reality in the coming weeks.

Professional sport resumed activities in 2020 under strict health and safety protocols as prescribed by the government‚ but there are growing murmurs of discontent as fans have not been allowed at venues since the outbreak of Covid-19 a year ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 1 in February and the move was accompanied by renewed calls for the government to consider allowing a controlled number of fans at sporting venues.

“There is a committee that has been set up at Sascoc to work with cricket‚ an events company‚ SA Rugby‚ golf‚ cycling and tennis‚ and they are working on this document that will be presented to government regarding the return of fans to the stadiums‚” Sascoc president Barry Hendricks said on Wednesday.

“After urgent consultation with the Sascoc membership‚ the committee will present the document to the department of sport and officials there will then hand it over to the minister [Nathi Mthethwa],” he said.

“That is where we are now. We are liaising and we are using documentation from rugby and cricket and other sports to put this document together.

“We will send out the first draft to the Sascoc membership so they can be included in this process. You must remember that various federations have different criteria and requirements and that’s where we are now.”

Hendricks said the committee will engaged the SA Football Association (Safa) now that president Danny Jordaan has returned to SA after working on Patrice Motsepe’s successful bid for the Confederation of African Football presidency.

“He [Jordaan] hasn’t been part of the process‚ but now that he has arrived back from Morocco‚ we are going to bring them in as well. Safa are going to be part of the process‚” said Hendricks.

The department of sport reiterated its stance that the sporting fraternity must approach the government through Sascoc with proposals as to how they are likely to manage the process of welcoming fans back to stadiums.