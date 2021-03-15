Sport / Other Sport

Marseille triumph boosts new No 2 Daniil Medvedev’s self-esteem

Russian is first player outside the Big Four to be ranked in top two since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS
Mumbai — Daniil Medvedev did not need the points from Sunday’s triumph in Marseille to replace Rafa Nadal as world
No 2, but the Russian said it was a great feeling to claim a 10th ATP title as he climbed another rung on the ladder.

Medvedev’s rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier in March with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury.

With the official release of the rankings on Monday, Medvedev became the first player outside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Nadal — the Big Four — to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

The celebrations started a day earlier for the 25-year-old when he won 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 against unseeded Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the final of the ATP 500 event.

“I knew that I would become No 2 no matter what on Monday. It is always better when you step up the rankings when you do something great,” Medvedev said.

“I know that winning here didn’t give me the points to become No 2, but it is great for the self-esteem that just before becoming No 2 on Monday, I win a tournament.”

Medvedev reached the Australian Open final in February, his second Grand Slam decider after the 2019 US Open. It came after a 20-match winning streak through the Paris Masters, ATP Finals and team-based ATP Cup that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents.

His run ended with defeat to world No 1 Djokovic in the Melbourne final, and he then suffered a shock loss to Serbian Dusan Lajovic at Rotterdam. After that blip, however, Medvedev was back to winning ways in Marseille where he picked up his 10th Tour title — all on hard courts.

“I am really happy about the number 10. It gets me to two digits, something which I dreamt of when I was a kid,” said Medvedev.

“I think it is already a great number, but I am going to try to work more and get some more ... I really like to play on hard courts. I feel like that is where my game suits me the best.”

Reuters

