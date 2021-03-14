Sport / Other Sport

Schachmann holds on to Paris-Nice title

Overnight Tour de France leader Primoz Roglic denied again

14 March 2021 - 19:21 Julien Pretot
Picture: OLEKSANDR BOILO/123RF
Picture: OLEKSANDR BOILO/123RF

Levens — Maximilian Schachmann retained his Paris-Nice title after overnight race leader Primoz Roglic suffered an ordeal in the final stage, a 92km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens on Sunday.

Roglic, who had a 52sec lead going into the last stage, crashed on a descent before being forced to change bikes and, without a teammate to pace him back into the bunch, he lost considerable ground to end up outside the final top 10.

The Slovenian’s woes brought back memories of the 2020 Tour de France, when he cracked in the final time trial to end up second behind compatriot Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic won three stages in this year’s Paris-Nice but it did not matter in the end as Schachmann of the Bora-Hansgrohe team finished on top, ahead of Russian Aleksandr Vlasov and Spain’s Ion Izaguirre, who both ride for Astana.

The final stage was won by Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen ahead of France’s Christophe Laporte at the end of a short sprint.

Reuters

Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

The Slovenian of Team Jumbo-Visma takes yellow jersey in gruelling uphill  attack
Sport
4 days ago

