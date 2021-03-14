Sport / Other Sport

Prinsloo holds his nerve in playoff to bag Players Championship

Winner, Jake Roos and Daniel van Tonder all finished regulation play tied for the lead on 25 under

14 March 2021 - 18:07 Michael Vlismas
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK

Jaco Prinsloo won on the third hole of a three-way playoff in a frantic final-round chase to Players Championship glory at Dainfern Golf Estate on Sunday.

On a day not for the faint-hearted as the final groups attacked the leader board with red numbers, Prinsloo, Jake Roos and Daniel van Tonder all finished regulation play tied for the lead on 25 under.

Playing the par-five 18th again, both Prinsloo and Van Tonder eagled the hole as Roos fell out. That took the two of them back to 18. Prinsloo showed nerves of steel as his second found the greenside bunker. He pitched out to within three feet to make birdie. Van Tonder matched him with a birdie of his own, taking them back to 18 again.

Van Tonder pulled his drive, but produced an incredible shot from the left rough to just short of the green. He chipped to about six feet, but missed his birdie putt. That left Prinsloo to hole his two-foot putt for birdie and his second Sunshine Tour victory.

“The playoff was almost the easier part. Just getting there was more nerve-racking,” said a relieved Prinsloo. “Jake, Daniel and myself are all good friends, and luckily today I came out on top. To get this title is very special. I love this golf course and the atmosphere here.”

It was hardly surprising that four incredible days of low-scoring golf should end in a playoff for this Sunshine Tour event.

The leading players never relented on the final day as they kept building on the lead with a slew of birdies. And the closing holes again provided the opportunities.

Roos birdied two of the final three holes for a 63 and to set the clubhouse target at 25 under par. Van Tonder eagled the par-five 18th for the second consecutive day to join him on 25 under with a final round 65.

Prinsloo had the greatest opportunity of all as he stood over an eagle putt on 18 to win outright. But the miss and resultant birdie earned him a 65 and the final place in the three-way playoff.

Thriston Lawrence closed with the low round of the week, a brilliant 62 in which he birdied six of the last seven holes. He finished tied fourth on 22 under par alongside Jean Hugo.

The Sunshine Tour remains in Gauteng this week for the R1m Gauteng Championship presented by Betway at the Ebotse Links.

