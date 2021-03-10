Italians and New Zealanders all square in America’s Cup

Auckland — Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America’s Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31sec after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by 7sec.

TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

“Looked a little bit rusty on that one but it was good to get back a bit on them and really show that we have good downwind [speed],” the Olympic champion said.

“Felt like the boats were pretty even today [in terms of speed], I felt like you just had to do the right things ... we made a few mistakes with tacks and stuff ... yeah, you could say it’s rust.”

The first day of racing, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, confirmed that the battle for the “Auld Mug” would at least be a contest after rumours that TNZ had far superior speed.

The Italians were swept 5-0 the last time they took on the New Zealanders for the America’s Cup in Auckland 21 years ago.

“I thought the boys sailed a great race then,” Luna Rossa’s Australian co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill said after the second race. “We obviously had quite a lot of manoeuvres, quite a lot of tacks and yeah, just kept the boat going well. It was a good sign of strength to bounce back after that first one.”

