Chelsea fan Thiem has one theme for 2021: win Roland Garros

US Open champion says beating Nadal in Paris is one of the biggest challenges in sport

09 March 2021 - 15:42 Sudipto Ganguly
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Mumbai — US Open champion Dominic Thiem has set himself the career goal of winning the French Open, and the Austrian says he would love to dethrone the King of Clay Rafa Nadal in the process.

Nadal’s dominance on the red clay courts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy in 2020 to match Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Two of those 13 victories on centre court have come against Austrian Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2020.

“For me it’s by far the tournament with the best results in the past ... so after I won that first Grand Slam title, it’s now the biggest goal and something I really want to achieve,” Thiem told the Laureus Sports Awards.

“I like to set more short-term goals, but to win the French Open is such a huge thing ... it’s actually a career goal. It’s my biggest goal as well for this year.”

Thiem said getting the better of Nadal at the French Open would be a huge challenge. “I think last year he was 34 already and he played probably one of the best tournaments ever, so he’s definitely the guy to beat,” said the 27-year-old, who has been nominated for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award for 2020.

“It would be one of the biggest challenges in sport to beat this guy on the centre court so that’s why I really would love to do it when he’s still active.”

Outside tennis, Thiem said he is a big fan of English Premier League side Chelsea and was “very upset” when Frank Lampard was sacked as manager in January.

“I have, I don’t know, 50 jerseys with his name on it, so I was so happy when he got manager,” Thiem said, adding that he hopes Lampard would return to Stamford Bridge one day.

“It was such a great and magical connection between him and the club so obviously I was super sad when he left.” 

Reuters

Roger Federer raring to go, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Swiss maestro makes return at Qatar Open after being sidelined due to double knee surgery
1 day ago

Kim Clijsters accepts Miami Open wild card

Hall of Fame inductee back on court for first time since US Open
5 days ago

Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego

Sports psychologist helps Polish youngster to reach career-best 15th in the world
1 week ago
