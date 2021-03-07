Sport / Other Sport

Angus Gold’s report on Malmoos will delight Sheikh Hamdan

07 March 2021 - 18:58 David Mollett
Malmoos and Luke Ferrans at Turffontein racecourse in Johannesburg, March 6 2021. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Malmoos and Luke Ferrans at Turffontein racecourse in Johannesburg, March 6 2021. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES

When Angus Gold — racing manager to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum — sends his report card on the weekend’s fortunes in SA to his boss, it will carry good news. 

Gold, regarded by many as one of the best judges of thoroughbreds on the planet, can keep it short and sweet. “Malmoos, which you purchased for R4.4m as a yearling, won the SA Classic at Turffontein [first prize $29,288] and should now take the R2m Triple Crown bonus [$130,000] on April 3.”

Gold has been involved in a number of big transactions at sales worldwide and in October 2019 bid $1.392m on behalf of the Sheikh at Tattersalls in the UK for a daughter of Dark Angel.

Now, the bonus of $130,000 will be of no consequence to Sheikh Hamdan, but what will be important to him is that they have done good business. As a son of deceased champion sire Captain Al, Malmoos could eventually be an important addition to the country’s stallion ranks.

Once again — as was the case with The Gatekeeper in the Cape Derby — the favourite went for an alarming walk in the betting market. Malmoos was quoted at 14-10 in Business Day on Friday, but drifted out to start at 5-2.

This was great news for Malmoos’s legion of fans and Luke Ferraris never put a foot wrong as he steered the Mike de Kock colt to a cosy two lengths win over Second Base and Catch TwentyTwo.

One of the main reasons for Malmoos’s market drift was sustained support for Catch Twenty-Two (22-10) and Second Base who started a heavily backed third favourite at 7-2.

Just for a moment 300m out, Second Base looked as if he might make a race of it, but Chase Maujean’s mount was comfortably held in the closing stages.

Gavin Lerena, rider of third-placed Catch TwentyTwo, was fined R1,500 by the stipendiary board for excessive use of the whip.

It has been a memorable first nine weeks of 2021 for 19-year-old Ferraris, whose bank balance will be looking decidedly healthy. At the end of January, he won the Met at Kenilworth on Rainbow Bridge.

While Malmoos is another feather in the cap for Varsfontein Stud, the breeding bragging rights went to Summerhill with victories by two of the stud’s progeny, War Of Athena (SA Fillies Classic) and MK’s Pride (Hawaii Stakes). 

Mick Goss is no longer at the helm at Summerhill and, if he had been, he would surely have made the trip to the city track to cheer the seventh career win by the daughter of Act Of War.

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy will have known he had little chance in the two Classic races, but he made no mistakes on three-year-old MK’s Pride in the Hawaii Stakes.

The winner is a son of Willow Magic, whose four wins included the grade 1 SA Nursery and grade 2 Dingaans. The Paul Peter inmate now boasts five wins from eight starts.

Got The Greenlight, runner-up in last season’s Durban July, returned from a long break in Hawaii and turned in an excellent effort to finish second. The four-year-old faced no easy task in the grade 2 race as he had to give 5kg to MK’s Pride.

De Kock considers Catch TwentyTwo a ‘huge danger’ in Classic

The title of the 1994 hit movie Clear And Present Danger perfectly sums up trainer Mike de Kock’s feelings on Saturday’s grade 1 WSB SA Classic at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Castle Durrow should outsmart her rivals at the Vaal

She goes to post boasting two wins and four places from her six appearances but Mauby could make a run of it
Sport
4 days ago

Jury out on welfare of bloodstock industry after Covid-19 pandemic

Many yearlings went unsold at Mistico Yearling Sale and the top price was way down from last year
Sport
5 days ago

Azzie team’s purple patch could continue at Vaal meeting

Father and son’s best chance of success Just Judy is in pole position in the fourth race
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naidoo to tackle Kit Kat Group Pro-Am after ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Alex Ferguson feared memory, speech loss after ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
‘Thor’ Vermeulen scoops top rugby awards
Sport / Rugby
4.
Dane van Niekerk admits being ‘tough’ on teammate ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
New Zealand skipper enjoys the pressure before ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Marshall’s three-year-olds look good for KwaZulu-Natal season

Sport / Other Sport

Gate now open for Snaith to take top honours in Cape Derby

Sport / Other Sport

Careful with those rands, there are no certainties in racing

Sport / Other Sport

Yearling sale season kicks off in the Cape

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.