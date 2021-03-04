Sport / Other Sport

Schumacher name makes Haas driver Mick proud

Legend’s son motivated for his Formula One debut in Bahrain

04 March 2021 - 15:05 Alan Baldwin
Mick Schumacher. Picture: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO
London — Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael’s son Mick said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his Formula One race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28.

“I’m very happy to carry that surname, and I’m very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I’m very proud of it,” he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car. “It’s like a boost for me and it gives me motivation every single day.”

Haas scored only three points in 2020 and finished ninth of 10 teams. They are already more focused on 2022, when the rules change, and Schumacher — 2020’s Formula Two champion and a Ferrari Academy driver — could be facing a difficult year among the backmarkers.

Schumacher said he would be pushing to improve his performance in every race with the simple target of doing the best he possibly could. One immediate hurdle he has had to overcome has been the factory seat fitting, with travel restrictions and quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic making that a time-consuming undertaking.

“It hasn’t been easy, travelling to England has been very restricted,” he said. “We’ve had a plan and then the rules changed and I had to self-quarantine, so I had to find a spot where I could give up 10 days basically to give myself the room to go to the team for one and a half days.”

The seat fitting started at 8am and finished at 10.30pm but it was worth it, he said. “It feels good ... a seat is always very special. I’m pretty sure I’ve got a good seat.”

Reuters

Red Bull opts for Honda-based engines from 2022

Formula One will have four different engines competing in 2022 — Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Red Bull
2 weeks ago

F1 to freeze engine development from 2022

Move is a boost for Red Bull which can now carry on using Honda engines as they could not afford to develop their own
2 weeks ago

Open F1 slot goes to Portugal

Algarve circuit returns to the motor racing calendar in May
3 weeks ago

