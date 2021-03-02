Jury out on welfare of bloodstock industry after Covid-19 pandemic

Despite an increase in aggregate and average at the Mistico Yearling Sale last weekend, the jury is out on whether the bloodstock industry is back on an even keel after being seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bloodstock SA hosted a 189-lot last Sunday near Paarl and the Sporting Post stated: “It painted a positive picture of genuine hope despite the background of depressed stakes.”

The final statistics show an aggregate of R11.7m (up 50% on 2020) and an average of R84.071 (up 29%). Nevertheless, the worrying factor for vendors is that many had to take yearlings home. A total of 49 lots were either withdrawn or not sold.

The top price of R375,000 is also unremarkable particularly when one looks back at the 2020 CTS Premier Yearling Sale in January 2020 when the top price was R3m for the Silvano colt named I Want It All. Another colt made R2.2m in 2020 and two fillies each sold for more than R1m. The average was R326,531.

The upcoming 2021 CTS Yearling Sale — to be held for the first time at the De Grendel wine estate on March 14 — will see more than 200 lots come under the hammer.

When it comes to leading buyers, the familiar names are Form Bloodstock and John Freeman (18 purchases at the 2020 CTS sale), but neither made serious moves at Mistico. The leading buyer was Willem Ackerman who purchased three lots for a total of R690,000, trainer Paul Peter secured 10 for R650,000, Sandy Arundel four for R620,000 and Hollywood Syndicate two for R615,000.

It was Hollywood Syndicate that signed for the top lot of R375,000 — a colt by Vercingetorix out of the Dynasty mare, Oojooba. This youngster was bred by Wilgerbosdrift, which saw 16 lots sell for R2,060,000, while Varsfontein sold 13 yearlings for R1,280,000.

Willgerbosdrift’s top stallion Ideal World headed the sires list with eight lots sold for R1.1m at an average of R137,500. He is the sire of dual Met winner Rainbow Bridge.

Moutonshoek stud will be happy with the way the handful of yearlings by their new sire, The United States, were received. One of his colts made R320,000. Their sire is a grade 1 winning son of the world's best-known sire Galileo whose progeny include Frankel, Australia, Nathaniel, New Approach and Teofilio.

• Bookmaker Lance Michael has priced up on next Saturday’s SA Classic — the second leg of the Triple Crown. Here is his latest betting:

14-10 Malmoos

2-1 CatchTwentyTwo

4-1 Second Base

8-1 Copper Mountain

16-1 Al Muthana, Flying Carpet, Shah Akbar

20-1 Others