Azzie team’s purple patch could continue at Vaal meeting

No mean feat to win three feature races at one meeting, but that is what the father-and-son team of Michael and Adam Azzie achieved at the Vaal last weekend.

The Azzie family will have celebrated on Saturday night after Sheela won the Storm Bird Stakes, Sweet Future the Bauhinia Handicap and Wylie Wench the Acacia Handicap. All three winners are fillies.

Both Sheela, a daughter of new sire The United States, and Sweet Future were well backed in the market starting at 15-10 and 2-1 respectively. Wylie Wench started at 12-1.

It often pays to follow a stable in form so the Azzies’ two runners at the Vaal on Tuesday demand close scrutiny.

Perhaps their best chance of success lies with the four-year-old filly Just Judy in the fourth race. This daughter of popular sire Vercingetorix started favourite on debut at Turffontein in February and finished sixth behind Differentiate. She has the advantage of pole position in the 1,600m race.

The early favourite in the market is Mike de Kock’s filly Danceaboutthesun who will be ridden by champion jockey Warren Kennedy. In contrast, she was friendless on debut being sent off at 33-1.

While Danceaboutthesun did finish second, she was nine lengths behind the winner Say When who will have many supporters in the eighth race on the card.

One of Say When’s opponents is the Azzies’ grey mare Readysetglo and her recent third behind Shortstop suggests she rates a solid each-way chance.

Kennedy has another good mount in this race in the form of Corne Spies’ filly Me Time. The four-year-old had the misfortune to bump a talented sort in Sparkling Water last time out.

With Lyle Hewitson suspended, Luke Ferraris has been booked for three Sean Tarry runners at the meeting and the pick of the 19-year-old’s trio of rides should be Magic Choice who runs in the second race. The Willow Magic filly ran a close second behind Flash Rock on her most recent appearance.

Ferraris could be on the mark again in the fifth race in which another Tarry inmate Eskimo Pie will try and exit the maiden ranks at the sixth attempt. The gelding — a R275,000 buy as a yearling — will sport the colours of the US-based Beck family well known via the exploits of top mare Celtic Sea.

Dorrie Sham’s three-year-old Riccardo has two seconds to his credit in his last three outings and may represent the chief threat to Eskimo Pie.

Paul Peter, who purchased 10 yearlings at Sunday’s Mistico sale at a total of R650,000, has done wonders with his four-year-old filly Way Of The World this season. She boasts four wins and two placings from six starts.

The big question surrounding Tuesday’s seventh race is whether the handicapper has now got her measure — she started the season with a rating of 71 and that has risen to 89.

Ululate will be an absentee so another of Kennedy’s rides, Little Rain, may now prove Way Of The World's toughest rival. The Captain of All filly will receive 5.5kg from Peter’s runner.

Gavin Lerena, who rides Way Of The World, has a strong chance of taking the sixth race on Fabian Habib’s Aussie import Waqaas.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Raisetheredlantern (4) Ace Of Spades (2) Love Lies (3) Just As Rich

2nd Race: (9) Magic Choice (1) Country Mile (2) Dalgety Bay (5) Sky Kingdom

3rd Race: (3) Shivers (2) Ballet Shoes (1) Jet Start (6) Destinys Game

4th Race: (10) Just Judy (8) Danceaboutthesun (9) Diamonds And Dollars (11) Princess Thiana

5th Race: (3) Eskimo Pie (1) Riccardo (2) Mcebisi (7) Sergei

6th Race: (5) Waqaas (9) Storm Commander (6) Romeo's Magic (8) Fred

7th Race: (7) Little Rain (2) Way Of The World (5) Impressive Duchess (1) Kayla's Champ

8th Race: (5) Say When (2) Me Time (9) Readysetglo (1) Capitiana