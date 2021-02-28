Sport / Other Sport

Golfers to don red and black at championships in honour of Woods

Multiple PGA Tour winner, who suffered a car accident, wears the colour combination on Sundays Golfers to don

28 February 2021 - 17:49 Arvind Sriram
Rory McIlroy at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, the US. Picture: USA TODAY SPORT/BRAD PENNER
Rory McIlroy at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, the US. Picture: USA TODAY SPORT/BRAD PENNER

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to dress in Tiger Woods’s signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time Major winner, who suffered a car accident.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after Tuesday’s crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

The 45-year-old is recovering and in “good spirits”. An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods famously wears a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays.

Collin Morikawa, who leads by two shots over Brooks Koepka at the Concession Golf Club, will wear the same colour combination, with Patrick Reed, Golf Channel reports.

American Max Homa endorsed the idea but said he will be unable to participate as he did not pack the colours required.

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, who is playing her first LPGA Tour tournament in 13 years, will also wear red and black in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA event in Orlando.

Reuters

