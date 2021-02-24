Careful with those rands, there are no certainties in racing

Before punters lump their February pay cheque on Al Sakeet in the second race at the Vaal on Thursday, they would be well advised to reflect on what happened at Scottsville last Sunday.

The fourth race result confirmed what the sport’s fans have known for some time. There is no such thing as a certainty in racing.

Trainer Paul Peter trucked some runners to the Maritzburg track including three-year-old Grimaldi, who had been placed in two outings on the Highveld.

To say the on-course presenters and commentator praised Grimaldi to the hilt (“he looks a million dollars”) is an understatement. Those watching on Tellytrack must have wondered why they were bothering to run the race.

There was one problem — Grimaldi did not get the message that he was expected to romp home and trailed in a dismal sixth. Thousands of Pick 6 tickets were confined to bins.

That seems unlikely to happen in Thursday’s second race at the Vaal as Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Al Sakeet impressed on debut, stopping the clock in 57.01sec. If this R1m son of Var has gone the right way in the last few weeks, he should keep his unbeaten record.

Nevertheless, another of Var’s progeny, Sweet Sensation, is likely to prove a tough opponent with Corné Spies’s filly reunited with Muzi Yeni.

Captain Moresco, representing the stable of Ashley Fortune, also comes into the reckoning though the gelding has had to settle for a minor placing in each of his last six starts.

De Kock sends a team of seven horses to the Free State track and Golden Spoon — a well-bred daughter of Vercingetorix — could be the right horse in the first leg of the jackpot. Luke Ferraris rides the three-year-old filly for the first time.

Another of Yeni’s mounts, Fasinada, makes plenty of appeal following a good debut in a Work Riders event while the market will need a check regarding Paul Peter’s newcomer Burmese Tiara.

Trainer Brett Webber has a strong hand in the final leg of the Pick 6 in which he saddles Kapama (Yeni) and Pucker Up (Nathan Klink). It’s noticeable that the first-named has dropped in the ratings and we will see whether Pucker Up can match strides with her male rivals.

The big question in the fifth race is whether the handicapper has got the measure of Don’t Look Back, who is chasing a four-timer for St John Gray’s yard. The Judpot gelding has done his trainer proud in recent weeks, but he is now up to a rating of 84.

In the circumstances, it may pay to look elsewhere for the winner and the lightly-weighted Earth Shaker is expected to go well in the hands of Denis Schwarz.

Joe Gwinggwizha is one of the best Work Riders in the company and his first race mount, Siren of Greece, is likely to be sent off favourite. This Drakenstein-bred daughter of Duke Of Marmalade was returning from a long absence when unplaced last time out.

Got You, a daughter of Elusive Fort trained by Fabian Habib, rates the main danger in this 1,600m contest.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Siren of Greece (3) Got You (2) Rizzoli (8) Riveting

2nd Race: (5) Al Sakeet (2) Sweet Sensation (4) Captain Morisco (3) Southern Charm

3rd Race: (9) Supreme Dance (4) Jet Cat (1) Lazy Guy (3) Freezing Fast

4th Race: (1) Golden Spoon (11) Fasinada (9) Bat Out Of Hell (10) Burmese Tiara

5th Race: (11) Earth Shaker (3) Captain Chorus (5) Don’t Look Back (9) Ocean Forest

6th Race: (6) Bebop (5) August Rain (2) War Jewel (1) Dr Doolittle

7th Race: (8) Un Deux Trois (11) Piccadilly Square (3) Sun Giant (2) Forever Light

8th Race: (1) Kapama (12) Pucker Up (3) Contrail (2) Supa Mufti