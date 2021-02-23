Yearling sale season kicks off in the Cape

Two important yearling sales in 15 days — that is what is on the menu for the country’s owners and trainers as they try to pinpoint future champions.

Bloodstock SA hosts its Cape Yearling Sale at the Mistico Equestrian Centre on Sunday when 181 lots will come under the hammer.

Then on March 14, Cape Thoroughbred Sales will host its Cape Premier Yearling Sale for the first time at the De Grendel wine estate. There was a 185-lot entry for this sale but the numbers have been bolstered by the addition of 17 yearlings from one of the country’s top studs, Ridgemont Highlands.

The Mistico sale has produced a number of top performers including Australian grade 1 winner Surcharge, who was trained here by Stuart Pettigrew.

Offerings from Varsfontein Stud demand close scrutiny at any sale and their record at this one is particularly impressive with graduates including Doosra, Final Judgement, Green Pepper and Hack Green.

They have consigned yearlings by nine different sires including Futura, William Longsword and Gimmethegreenlight. The latter needs no introduction: he is not only the sire of Surcharge but also of Got The Greenlight, winner of last season’s grade 1 Premier’s Champion Stakes and second in the Durban July.

Varsfontein name their yearlings really well and their sole Gimmethegreenlight offering is called I Did It My Way. This is a colt whose dam is a daughter of grade 3 Italian winner Alabaq.

Varsfontein’s resident sire, Master Of My Fate, whose progeny includes Tempting Fate and grade 1 winner Sentbydestiny, is represented by four lots. They include a filly out of a full-sister to Java Handicap winner Fulcrum.

Wilgerbosdrift stud enjoyed an outstanding 2020 with their filly Summer Pudding being voted Equus horse-of-the-year for the 2019/2020 season.

The stud is sure to be excited about the way former Computaform Sprint winner Rafeef has kicked off his career, and one of the three yearlings by the son of Redoute’s Choice will be offered early in the sale. The filly is out of a winning half-sister to former record-priced yearling buy Wonder Lawn.

Cape Guineas winner William Longsword had his first winner when Safe Return romped home by four lengths in the hands of Anton Marcus at Kenilworth. The son of Captain Al has nine yearlings on the Mistico sale including a filly from the family of champion females Mother Russia and Nother Russia.

Soetendal Estate will also be expecting some spirited bidding for a chestnut colt by William Longsword named William’s Impact who is out of the Dynasty mare Blakes Mistress.

Louis The King, winner of the Triple Crown, is one of the most popular horses to race in recent years and Sorrento Stud will be offering six of his progeny. They include a colt out of a full-sister to millionaire Miss Katalin.

Sally Bruss’s new stud — Wind River Farm — offer their first draft of three yearlings; the trio are all by proven sire Visionaire.