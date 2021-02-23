Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods suffers multiple injuries in car accident

Golfer had to be removed from his SUV with the ‘jaws of life’ after the single-vehicle accident

23 February 2021 - 22:31 Rory Carroll and Dan Whitcomb
Tiger Woods. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Tiger Woods. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Los Angeles  — Golfer Tiger Woods was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple injuries when his car went off a road and rolled, requiring the “jaws of life” to extricate him.

Woods, 45, was the sole occupant in the SUV when it crashed at about 7.12am near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los Angeles county sheriff's department said in a written statement.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods's agent, Daniel Rapaport, said in a statement given to Golf Digest.

Woods, considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of his sport, had hosted the annual Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club over the weekend.

He did not compete in the tournament, as he is recovering from recent back surgery.

Reuters 

