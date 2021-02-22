Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods unsure he’ll be able to play in Masters

Recovering from further back surgery, golf legend says he aims to get through the next day and start progressing

22 February 2021 - 15:06 Agency Staff
Tiger Woods. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
With the Masters just six-plus weeks away, Tiger Woods said on Sunday he is not certain he will be ready to play in the event, the year’s first Major championship.     

Woods, who underwent a fifth back operation on December 23, said in a CBS interview during the Genesis Invitational he could not commit to playing a tournament before the Masters and that even the event itself, on April 8-11, remains uncertain.

He originally expected to take 10-12 weeks for recovery, which would have him back by mid-March. Asked specifically about the Masters, he offered: “God, I hope so. But I’ve got to get there first. I don’t have much wiggle room left. I’ve got only one back.”

Woods, 45, said he has not practiced much. “I have looked at my putter ...” he said, adding: “The plan right now is to get through tomorrow and start progressing.”

Woods won his fifth Masters in 2019, bringing him within one of the record held by Jack Nicklaus. That was his 15th Major title, four more than any golfer except Nicklaus, who won 18. He has won three tour events since, bringing his PGA Tour victory total to 82, tying Sam Snead atop the all-time list.

But at the 2020 Masters, won by Dustin Johnson in November, Woods tied for 38th in what was his most recent official event.

“I’m feeling fine, a little stiff,” Woods said. “I’ve got one more MRI scheduled, and then I can start doing more activities. I’m still in the gym doing rehab activities before gravitating towards more.”

Reuters

Brighter SuperSport broadcast partnership for Sunshine Tour

The offering will increase content value for local golf fans
Sport
1 week ago

Daniel Berger drains eagle at 18 to win Pebble Beach

Winner declares winning shot was the best putt of his life
Sport
1 week ago

SA’s move to World Handicap System a hole in one

We should be proud that SA was so quick to adopt a standard that will soon be global
Sport
1 week ago

