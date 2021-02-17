Sport / Other Sport

Luna Rossa oppose delaying Challenger Series final over Auckland lockdown

Final against Ineos should resume on Friday and the title should be awarded by February 24, Italian team says

17 February 2021 - 15:36 Hardik Vyas
Picture: 123rRF/FEDERICO ROSTAGNO
Picture: 123rRF/FEDERICO ROSTAGNO

America’s Cup hopefuls Luna Rossa have called on organisers to proceed with the remainder of the Challenger Series final and said racing should continue “behind closed doors” if Auckland remains under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Luna Rossa holds a 4-0 lead over Ineos Team UK, needing three more wins to earn the right to face defenders Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup starting on March 6.

The Challenger Series was supposed to continue on Wednesday but organisers postponed the races after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a three-day lockdown in Auckland.

A decision is expected on Wednesday over whether the restrictions are to be eased. In a statement, America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE) said it intends to push the racing programme by a week should Auckland remain under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

“If the alert level remains at 3 or 2, racing and event activations would need to be rescheduled to recommence the [Challenger Series] final on Friday, February 26,” it said.

ACE said that the first race of the America’s Cup would then have to be pushed by a week to March 13 but that racing would still be completed by March 21.

However, Luna Rossa said in a statement that the Challenger Series final against Ineos should resume on Friday and the title should be awarded to the winner or points leader by February 24. The Italians said a level-3 management plan should be immediately activated to stage races behind closed doors.

Ineos said they support ACE’s call to delay the remainder of the series.

“The solution put forward by ACE is sensible in ensuring both the safety of all in New Zealand, and the integrity of the sporting competition,” Team UK said.

Reuters

Luna Rossa in control of America’s Cup Challenger final

Italian team extends its lead to 4-0 over Ineos Team UK, which suffered from poor starts
Sport
2 days ago

Luna Rossa’s Jimmy Spithill calls for improvements ahead of Ineos showdown

Italian team determined to put in loads of sweat and tears against British to secure showdown with Team New Zealand in bid to win America’s Cup
Sport
2 weeks ago

Team UK on top in America’s Cup challenger series

New York Yacht Club American Magic denied their first points in the series when Patriot capsized in the second race
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tuchel says Chelsea can be more deadly in attack
Sport / Soccer
2.
Grey areas in new SA cricket competition
Sport / Cricket
3.
Man City’s Guardiola feels for Klopp over ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA Rugby launches new competition
Sport / Rugby
5.
Sundowns and Stellies not guilty of stoppage for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Luna Rossa in control of America’s Cup Challenger final

Sport / Other Sport

Luna Rossa’s Jimmy Spithill calls for improvements ahead of Ineos showdown

Sport / Other Sport

Team UK on top in America’s Cup challenger series

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.