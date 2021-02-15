Daniel Berger drains eagle at 18 to win Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach — Daniel Berger stole the show and sealed his fourth career PGA Tour win by draining a 31-footer for eagle at 18 on Sunday to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

It was the fourth eagle of the week — and second of the day — for Berger, who came to the 72nd hole tied with Maverick McNealy. But the eagle at the par-5 finishing hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links moved Berger ahead by two to finish with a 7-under 65 and 18-under 270 total.

“[It’s] probably right up there at the top,” Berger told CBS Sports about his putt after his win. “That was probably the best putt I have ever hit in my life ... I’ve worked so hard in the last six or seven months to get to where I’m at, so it’s nice to see the results come.”

Berger had a near flawless round that included an eagle and two birdies on the front, the eagle at 18 and two birdies on the back, with a bogey at No 8 as the only blemish on the scorecard.

The 27-year-old Florida native, No 15 in the world rankings, had posted two top-10s in two prior starts at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T-10 in 2015, T-5 in 2020), and last season, he earned his third career victory at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour’s first tournament back after a three-month hiatus due to Covid-19.

McNealy finished with a 66 to take second place at 16 under, one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay (68) and third-round leader Jordan Spieth (70), who was coming off his best result in nearly a year — a tie for fourth place in the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week.

Spieth, who won the 2017 Pebble Beach event for one of his 11 career PGA Tour victories, has not been victorious since claiming the 2017 Open Championship. His third-place finish at Pebble Beach marks just his second top-10 finish since he tied for ninth at Pebble Beach in 2020 and his second top-20 result since the Memorial last July.

“After leading by two, I had control of my own destiny today and I certainly had enough opportunities to be able to — even though Daniel went out and shot 7 under — I could have for sure gotten up there,” said Spieth. “So, you know, it stings a little right this second, but I finished strong.”

Spieth, who matched three bogeys with three birdies to stay even through 16 holes, finished birdie-birdie to shoot 2-under on the day.

Rounding out the top five were England’s Paul Casey (68) and American Nate Lashley (69), who finished at 14-under 274. Defending champion Nick Taylor of Canada posted his second consecutive even-par 72 and finished tied for 39th at 4-under.

Reuters