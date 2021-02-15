Sport / Other Sport

Brighter SuperSport broadcast partnership for Sunshine Tour

15 February 2021 - 16:06 Michael Vlismas
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK

The Sunshine Tour, Sunshine Ladies Tour and SuperSport are building on their long-standing broadcast partnership with an even more comprehensive offering that will dramatically increase the content value for local golf fans.

From March 2021, SuperSport will provide live coverage — for a minimum of two rounds and three hours daily — and highlights packages of the forthcoming Sunshine Tour events as well as the Investec SA Women’s Open on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

The broadcast partnership also includes daily tournament inserts that will showcase the professionals on the Sunshine Tours, giving fans an offering of golf at a time when physical attendance of tournaments is still not allowed.

“We are delighted to announce the growth of this partnership into this next phase, which is going to significantly enhance our product,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt.

SuperSport CEO Marc Jury said they were equally excited about the further development of this partnership.

“Golf has always been an important market for SuperSport, and this partnership continues our commitment to SA sport.”

Sunshine Tour

March 5-7: R1,000,000 KitKat Group Pro-Am, Royal JHB and Kensington GC

March 11-14: R1,000,000 Players Championship, Dainfern Country Club

March 18-21: R1,000,000 Gauteng Championship presented by Betway, Ebotse Links

March 24-28: R1,500,000 Serengeti Invitational, Serengeti Estates

April 22-25: R3,000,000 Limpopo Championship, Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate (co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour)

April 29-May 2: R3,000,000 Cape Town Open, Royal Cape Golf Club (co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour)

May 6-9: R6,300,000 Dimension Data Pro-Am (co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour)

Sunshine Ladies Tour

May 13-16: €200,000 Investec SA Women’s Open, Westlake Golf Club

Daniel Berger drains eagle at 18 to win Pebble Beach

Winner declares winning shot was the best putt of his life
Sport
1 hour ago

SA’s move to World Handicap System a hole in one

We should be proud that SA was so quick to adopt a standard that will soon be global
Sport
4 days ago

Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win in Arizona

Winner overcomes hip and knee injuries that have plagued him since 2019
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Unbeaten Swallows make PSL history
Sport / Soccer
3.
Caf to help Chiefs recover some costs of aborted ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Siya Kolisi quits WP to become a Shark
Sport / Rugby
5.
Proteas Miller and Shamsi shine, but Pakistan rule
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

PGA to allow use of distance-measuring devices

Sport / Other Sport

Patrick Reed secures ninth career win at Torrey Pines

Sport / Other Sport

Paul Casey cruises in Dubai, Stone settles for second spot

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.