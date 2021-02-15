Brighter SuperSport broadcast partnership for Sunshine Tour

The Sunshine Tour, Sunshine Ladies Tour and SuperSport are building on their long-standing broadcast partnership with an even more comprehensive offering that will dramatically increase the content value for local golf fans.

From March 2021, SuperSport will provide live coverage — for a minimum of two rounds and three hours daily — and highlights packages of the forthcoming Sunshine Tour events as well as the Investec SA Women’s Open on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

The broadcast partnership also includes daily tournament inserts that will showcase the professionals on the Sunshine Tours, giving fans an offering of golf at a time when physical attendance of tournaments is still not allowed.

“We are delighted to announce the growth of this partnership into this next phase, which is going to significantly enhance our product,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt.

SuperSport CEO Marc Jury said they were equally excited about the further development of this partnership.

“Golf has always been an important market for SuperSport, and this partnership continues our commitment to SA sport.”

Sunshine Tour

March 5-7: R1,000,000 KitKat Group Pro-Am, Royal JHB and Kensington GC

March 11-14: R1,000,000 Players Championship, Dainfern Country Club

March 18-21: R1,000,000 Gauteng Championship presented by Betway, Ebotse Links

March 24-28: R1,500,000 Serengeti Invitational, Serengeti Estates

April 22-25: R3,000,000 Limpopo Championship, Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate (co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour)

April 29-May 2: R3,000,000 Cape Town Open, Royal Cape Golf Club (co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour)

May 6-9: R6,300,000 Dimension Data Pro-Am (co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour)

Sunshine Ladies Tour

May 13-16: €200,000 Investec SA Women’s Open, Westlake Golf Club