Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bike usage is up everywhere, and so is a bike shortage Who would have thought it would take more than a year for supply to catch up with demand? BL PREMIUM

There has been a shortage of just about everything during this pandemic. Toilet paper, booze, cigarettes, Marmite, common sense, flour, beer-brewing kits, hangovers, sport and patience.

There has also been a bicycle shortage that has been rumbling since the start of lockdown and is expected to carry well into 2022. Bicycles. The world wanted bicycles. Oh, it started with indoor trainers. They were the first to go. High-end, low-end and everything in-between. Outdoor exercise was banned. One of the daftest of many daft decisions by the country’s disastrous disaster managers. ..