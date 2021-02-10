Sport / Other Sport

Women’s ages a secret, says victorious Hsieh Su-Wei, 35

The Taiwanese player has upset the US Open by beating Bianca Andreescu

10 February 2021 - 16:19 Ian Ransom
Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in action during her second round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu.Picture: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY
Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in action during her second round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu.Picture: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY

Taiwanese giant-killer Hsieh Su-Wei offered a token of advice during her on-court interview after upsetting former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going strong” at the age of 35, Hsieh held a finger to her lips, shook her head and laughed.

“Just little reminder [for] you. In Asia we normally don’t say the girl’s age in the public,” she said, triggering laughter and applause in the stands. “You look like you’ve got plenty more years left,” the interviewer persisted, digging his hole a bit deeper.

“I look a little bit younger but I try my best standing here,” Hsieh replied. “Thank you for your comment.”

Kaohsiung-born Hsieh is the world’s top-ranked doubles player but also has an impressive CV in singles having beaten some of the world’s biggest names at Grand Slams with her unorthodox double-sided game.

She toppled third seed Garbine Muguruza at the 2018 Australian Open on the way to the fourth round and dumped then world No 1 Simona Halep out of Wimbledon in the same year.

Reuters

