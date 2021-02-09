Sport / Other Sport

Quotes from the Australian Open

09 February 2021 - 16:13 Nick Mulvenney and Simon Jennings
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in his Men's Singles first round match against Laslo Djere of Serbia during day two of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 9 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK METCALFE
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in his Men's Singles first round match against Laslo Djere of Serbia during day two of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 9 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK METCALFE

Melbourne — How Victoria Azarenka prepared while in quarantine, why Rafa Nadal is concerned about his back and how Coco Gauff chills away from the court.

Quotes from day two of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday:

• I have doubles. I’m probably in good enough shape to play half court decently well. That being said, if it’s hot and humid, maybe not — Tennys Sandgren on his plans after his singles exit.

• My back is not perfect. Every day that I’m able to go through, probably there are more chances to get better. Today it’s not great. I needed to change a little bit the motion of my serve. That’s what I tried to survive today — Rafa Nadal on his back injury.

• We went mini-golfing at Holey Moley, which is pretty fun. It’s probably my favourite mini-golfing spot in the world. My whole team went, and I came in last twice. We’re going again today to get a rematch, and my goal is to not come in last — Coco Gauff on how she is spending her time away from the courts.

• The most creative way possible is hitting against the wall and soft cushions. Doesn’t work. But I think the biggest impact for me personally has been not being able to have fresh air. That really took a toll — Victoria Azarenka on preparing for a Grand Slam while in quarantine.

• I wanted the fans to interact and help me choose what I should wear because I think it’s a pretty important topic for a women’s tennis player. They voted for the white and gold, so I kind of married these two — Belinda Bencic on running a social media poll asking fans to help her choose her outfit.

• Obviously she’s playing the defending champion, so of course she’s more loose. I obviously am tight. I wasn’t there 100% mentally. But a win is a win and I’ll take it — Sofia Kenin on her victory over local wild card Maddison Inglis to open her title defence.

• I try to be focus on me, not on social media. I try [not] to be a part of the social media and don’t hear the comparison with Rafa. I try to do this — teenager Carlos Alcaraz on comparisons with fellow Spaniard Nadal after winning his first Grand Slam main draw match.

• I feel it’s an issue of maturity. Tennis players never relax, no matter which round, which tournament. I feel like now I approach it differently. I accept the fact that it can go wrong. I’m more open to adaptation, to uncertainty — former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza on how her outlook has changed as she has grown older. 

Reuters

Novak Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court

Canadian 11th seed Shapovalov beats rising Italian star Sinner in thriller
Sport
23 hours ago

Australian Open ready to roll after pandemic jitters

Serena Williams aims to win 24th Grand Slam title while Novak Djokovic seeks a ninth crown
Sport
1 day ago

Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

World No 1 declares herself happy with form as Australian Open looms
Sport
1 day ago

Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club

Italian youngster bounces back from slow start to beat his compatriot in Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as SA collapses again
Sport / Cricket
3.
Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Much work ahead, says Chiefs coach after ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Way is clear for Mill Queen to notch her fourth ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.