Owner casts doubt on Tiger Roll’s historic Grand National bid

With Enable retired to stud, the most popular horse in the UK is Tiger Roll, and he could make racing history in the Grand National at Aintree in April.

If he wins the famous race, 11-year-old Tiger Roll will become only the second horse to win the gruelling steeplechase three times. The only other horse to have achieved the feat is the legendary Red Rum.

However, in an interview with Racing Post, owner Michael O’Leary, boss of Ryanair, said it was far from certain that Tiger Roll would be in the Grand National line-up.

“We feel a responsibility to the horse, he owes us nothing. He’s getting older and may not even run again after Cheltenham,” said O’Leary. The Cross Country Chase at March’s Cheltenham meeting is Tiger Roll’s immediate target.

The 2020 Cheltenham meeting was one of the last in which spectators were allowed on the racecourse before Covid-19 restrictions kicked in. Similar to our top races, the July, Summer Cup and Met, the meeting is likely to take place behind closed doors.

O’Leary said he considered Tiger Roll to have been “unfairly treated by the handicapper in the UK for the last two years”.

“He’s rated around 170, but he’s raced four times since his second National win and not finished in the frame. If the handicapper rates him fairly somewhere in the 150s, then he’ll run at Aintree, but if he rates him in the 160s or 170s he won’t.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, Irishman O’Leary is considering running his horse in his home country. “The options are we are possibly looking at retirement or we may look at the Irish National where I think he’d be more fairly weighted where his rating should be.”

In the meantime, bookies quote Tiger Roll at 20-1 in early Grand National betting — a tempting price as the horse will start at half those odds if he does run at Aintree.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Jockey Club has announced that no Hong Kong horses will be travelling to meetings in Saudi Arabia and Dubai as the government has classified the United Arab Emirates as “very high risk”.

Those who travelled horses potentially faced six weeks in quarantine if their classification was suddenly changed to “extremely high risk”.

Former SA champion trainer Tony Millard has declined an invitation to run his dirt specialist Elusive State in the grade 2 Godolphin Mile, and Tony Cruz has passed up the opportunity to run his 2019 Hong Kong Derby winner Furore in the grade 1 Dubai Turf.

“Tony Cruz thought it was too risky along with the prospect of quarantine — he weighed it up and decided against it,” said Bill Nader, the Jockey Club director of racing business and operations.

The Saudi Cup is only 11 days away and the US horse Charlatan has been priced up the early 13-10 favourite. Knicks Go is second favourite at 3-1.

Trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, Charlatan won the grade 1 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita on Boxing Day and the performance encouraged the American trainer to head for Saudi.

Baffert told reporters: “He came out of the Malibu really well. He always showed that he was a brilliant horse. The thing about the Saudi race is that it’s one turn and a mile and an eighth, and Charlatan is so fast. It’s a challenge, but it’s $20m — that’s a lot of money.”