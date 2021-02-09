Sport / Other Sport

Organisers flexible on Dusi qualification

09 February 2021 - 15:38 Dave Macleod
Racers at the Burma Road portage during day three of the FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, February 16 2019. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Racers at the Burma Road portage during day three of the FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, February 16 2019. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

With just more than a month until the 70th edition of the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon, organisers have shifted seeding and qualifying races to the next few weeks to give paddlers the best possible chance to be ready for the three-day race from March 18-20.

The local KwaZulu-Natal calendar has been condensed into the next three weeks to give top paddlers the best chance to get a good seeding for the race and to give paddlers a feel of what racing on the Msunduzi and Mngeni rivers will be like, particularly given the unusually good summer rainfall.

The weekend of  February 20-21 will host two of the most important build-up races, with the Campbell’s to Dusi Bridge race providing a dress rehearsal for a key part of the first day, while Sunday’s 50-Miler helps sharpen skills as it covers most of the Dusi’s second stage.

The next weekend’s action takes paddlers from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon, giving paddlers insight into what to expect from the third and final day of the Dusi.

In close consultation with the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Union, the organisers have decided to take a common-sense approach to paddlers looking to qualify for the 2021 Dusi.

“As far as the number of Dusi qualifying races go, six is required under normal circumstances,” race organiser Shane Le Breton said.

“Two of these may be club trips organised by club safety officers who then send us a list of all the participants. Two of these may also be a swift water course with Rob Hill, who also sends us a list, so there are several options for paddlers to get to the six mark.

“For [the] Dusi this year we will certainly be reasonable, and anyone a little short on the six should apply for consideration with the details of what they have actually managed to complete.”

As there are four races between this week and the Dusi, many paddlers can get close to that six-race threshold.

“Paddlers just need to be reasonable in their expectations,” Le Breton added. “Two Klips or two Upper Umgeni races are not going to cut it, but say Campbell’s to Dusi Bridge, 50 Miler and the Two-Day Klip or Inanda to Durban would be fine.”

For paddlers in Johannesburg, the Two-Day Klip has been moved to the end of February to give them a chance to qualify, with the organisers happy that the race will be sufficient with others for paddlers looking to tackle the Dusi.

Another means to entry is the traditional Five Times Rule, which allows less experienced paddlers who lack sufficient proficiency to paddle the Dusi in the back of a K2 with someone who has completed five Dusis.

Given the situation and how it is continuously changing, organisers have stressed they are more than willing to assess each case on its own merit.

Normal entries for the 2021 Dusi Canoe Marathon close at midnight on March 1.

Dusi rumours squashed — the race is definitely on

Organisers of the canoe marathon say they have put in place numerous plans to make sure the event is held in a safe, responsible manner
Sport
5 days ago

Evans hopes to ruffle some elite Dusi feathers

Under-23 star has a handful of World Marathon Championship medals
Sport
2 weeks ago

Comrades legend Nick Bester in ICU after attack

Endurance athlete badly beaten in an attack during a training run in the Magaliesberg
Sport
5 months ago

Birkett poised for 10th title as 69th Dusi begins

With Khumbulani Nzimande for a partner, the pair are hot favourites, but they will be stalked by able oponents
Sport
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as SA collapses again
Sport / Cricket
3.
Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Much work ahead, says Chiefs coach after ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Way is clear for Mill Queen to notch her fourth ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Dusi rumours squashed — the race is definitely on

Sport / Other Sport

Evans hopes to ruffle some elite Dusi feathers

Sport / Other Sport

Birkett poised for 10th title as 69th Dusi begins

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.