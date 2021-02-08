Way is clear for Mill Queen to notch her fourth win

Trainer David Nieuwenhuizen and jockey Gavin Lerena will not be too dismayed that Stuart Pettigrew’s useful three-year-old Vars Vicky will be an absentee in the seventh race at the Vaal on Tuesday.

The defection of the three-time winner makes life easier for Mill Queen, who is chasing the fourth win of her career.

A daughter of Querari bred at Digteby Stud, Mill Queen has proved a shrewd buy. She cost R140,000 as a yearling and victory at the Free State track will take her earnings over R500,000.

The field is now reduced to just five runners and the one Nieuwenhuizen and Lerena will fear is Paul Matchett's three-year-old Bold Jazz. With Jeffrey Syster’s apprentice claim, the son of Bold Silvano receives 1,5kg from Mill Queen.

Last time out Bold Jazz ran fifth behind Second Base in the Sea Cottage Stakes and that winner is one of the leading contenders for next weekend's Gauteng Guineas at Turffontein.

Trainer Barend Botes’ three-year-old Fire And Ice has an identical merit-rating to Mill Queen and this is an easier task than he faced in the Dingaans and Tony Ruffel Stakes. Even so, the gelding has to concede 3kg to Nieuwenhuizen’s runner.

Lerena could also be on the mark in the sixth race in which he partners Stephen Moffatt’s useful filly Rio’s Winter. She has also proved a bargain buy costing just R70,000 as a yearling.

Though champion trainer Sean Tarry is having as frustrating a season as Liverpool in the Premier League, the stable has winning chances with Tree Tumbo (second race), Aryaam (third) and Golden Belle in the final leg of the Pick Six.

Aryaam, a well-bred daughter of Dynasty, is overdue to leave the maiden ranks after three placed runs and her chief rival is likely to be Luke Ferraris’ mount Mauby.

Judged on his excellent third behind Summer Pudding in the Summer Cup in November, Tree Tumbo should go close in another six-runner affair in the second race. The question here is whether the Silvano gelding can give 6kg to Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Nartjie.

It is much the same story in the eighth race in which Tarrys’ filly Golden Belle has to give 8kg to De Kock's recent Turffontein winner Risk Taker.

A daughter of the mighty Frankel, Risk Taker appreciated being given a break by De Kock and reappeared with a convincing win at Turffontein in January. The handicapper gave the four-year-old a three-point penalty for that win.

Golden Belle, a daughter of Pomodoro, reverts to a shorter trip and should be competitive if fit after a four-month break.

One other runner worth including in exotic perms is Pool Party who — despite advancing years — rarely runs a bad race and should be in the money once again.

Paul Peter sends five runners to the Free State track and will be hoping to land a double with Arctic Skyline (first race) and Belle Of Belize in the first leg of the jackpot. The latter is a daughter of Ideal World owned and bred by Mary Slack's Wilgerbosdrift Stud.

Arctic Skyline justified strong support when winning her maiden in January and she takes on another one-time winner Bella Chica in the opening event.