Sport / Other Sport

Majority of Japanese think Yoshiro Mori unfit for Olympic role

Former Japanese prime minister, 83, says women talk too much in meetings

07 February 2021 - 20:24 Jack Tarrant
Yoshiro Mori. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/BLOOMBERG
Yoshiro Mori. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/BLOOMBERG

Tokyo — Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday.

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, said this week that women talked for too long in meetings. He later apologised at a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee but has refused to resign.

The comments caused a storm on social media at home and abroad, with a petition calling for action against Mori gathering tens of thousands of signatures. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said his comments were “ignorant”.

The poll, conducted by Kyodo over the telephone, found that of 1,023 people asked, nearly 60% said Mori was unfit for the position. Only 6.8% of respondents said he was fit for the role.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled to take place in 2021 starting on July 23.

Kyodo also reported on Sunday that a female Japan Rugby Union Football (JRFU) board member said Mori’s comments were directed at her. Yuko Inazawa, who became the first female board member of the JRFU in 2013, said “instinctively I thought he was referring to me”, Kyodo said.

“I think conferences dragged on as I was asking questions from my standpoint as an amateur,” said Inazawa, who is one of five women on the JRFU board. “But that is absolutely not the same thing as saying women make conferences drag on.”

Mori served as JRFU president for 10 years through 2015 and was appointed honorary chair until shortly before the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 

Reuters

Women talk too much, says Tokyo Olympics boss

Yoshiro Mori says he is not intending to resign despite outcry over his board comments
World
3 days ago

Japan’s plan to manage Covid-19 spread leaves Olympic Games in doubt

Instead of a quarantine, visitors will be asked to submit an ‘activity plan’ noting places they will visit, accommodation and means of transportation
World
3 days ago

Tokyo Olympics reveals partly finished pandemic playbook

The organisers have unveiled a set of rules about how athletes interact to avoid the spread of Covid-19, assuming the Games will actually take place
World
4 days ago

Japan’s sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over Olympics

Uncertainty over Tokyo’s contingency plans if pandemic again derails the Games
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Luke Ferraris is rising star in jockey ranks ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rise-Up series helps Hennie Otto deal with death ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Some countries will vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Olympic Games

World

A Tokyo Olympics organiser thinks it’s all up to Joe Biden

Sport

Japan refuses to budge on Tokyo Olympics

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.