Dusi rumours squashed — the race is definitely on

Pietermaritzburg - In the wake of the relaxation of the lockdown regulations on access to rivers and dams, paddlers are now going into the six weeks before the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon with confidence after the race bosses confirmed all systems are in place for the three-day race from March 18-20.

A number of different stories have been circulating around the format of the Pietermaritzburg-Durban event and whether it will actually happen, but the organisers have now put all the misinformation to bed.

“This is a time of great uncertainty and the rumour mill has been churning since the start of the new year,” said race committee head Shane le Breton, adding: “Let us be absolutely clear that the 2021 Dusi is on.”

“We have put in place numerous plans to make sure the event is staged in a safe and responsible manner and that we remain fully compliant with all the race protocols.”

With most major races over the past year cancelled, the Dusi race office has taken several hundred entries for the 2021 event as eager paddlers set their sights on the multi-day-stage race from Camps Drift to Blue Lagoon after months of frustration at events not taking place.

Le Breton said he sympathised with the elite athletes for whom a good Dusi result was a top priority, as the one-month postponement had necessitated changes to their training plans.

“The top athletes plan their training periodisation to peak for the three days of the Dusi, and to have to roll out those plans by a month has been very difficult.

“The planned dates of all the important races that make up the Dusi series in the build-up to the big race have also moved, so each of the athletes is having to adapt and refocus their training.

“There will be changes to seeding races and qualifiers, but we have set out to be as flexible as possible to make sure we look after each and every athlete’s best interests,” said Le Breton.

“But the important thing is that the Dusi is 100% on for March 18-20. The dams are full, the rivers are flowing and the famous Dusi buzz is in the air right now.”

Normal entries are being taken until the end of February via the links on the race website.