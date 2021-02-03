Sport / Other Sport

Hundreds forced to isolate as Australian Open is hit by Covid-19

03 February 2021
A cart is seen with cleaning equipment at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKE OWEN
A cart is seen with cleaning equipment at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKE OWEN

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for Covid-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park is likely to be heavily disrupted on Thursday but Victoria premier Daniel Andrews said it should not affect the Australian Open itself, which starts on Monday.

“There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts,” Andrews said at a news conference late on Wednesday. “They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow.”

Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks in indoor public places from Thursday while private gatherings were reduced from 30 people to 15.

About 1,200 players, coaching staff and officials arrived in Australia in mid-January for 2021’s first Grand Slam and went into a mandatory 14-day isolation.

The players were allowed five hours outside for training but 72 of them were confined to hotel rooms for the two weeks after passengers on three charter flights taking them to Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

Participants in the Australian Open were given the green light to begin exiting Covid-19 quarantine from the end of last week, with most of them involved at the ATP, WTA events at the site of the hard-court Major.

“At this stage there is no impact on the tournament proper,” Andrews said. “I must say [the Australian Open] is important to us, but the issues are much broader, and that is about public health and public safety.”

Tennis Australia, the organisers of the February 8-21 Grand Slam, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reuters

