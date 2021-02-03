Sport / Other Sport

Chance for Gallic Princess to notch sixth win of her career

With Marygold out of the race, filly Wisteria Walk will be the main rival to spoil the day for Candice Dawson's runner

03 February 2021
The defection of Marygold from the seventh race at the Vaal on Thursday affords Candice Dawson’s filly Gallic Princess the chance to register the sixth win of her career.   

Marygold would have been bidding to make it four wins in a row, but now it leaves Lucky Houdalakis’s filly Wisteria Walk as Gallic Princess’s chief rival. Bookmakers quote her as the 9-10 favourite. Interestingly, both four-year-old fillies are daughters of Vercingetorix whose progeny have excelled over the past 12 months.

Owned by Gary Player, Larry Nestadt and Ralphs Racing, Gallic Princess has been campaigning in feature races and it is her performance in one of these which is hugely eye-catching.

In the Thekwini Sprint at Greyville at the end of July, Gallic Princess easily beat Rio Querari by over two lengths — her jockey Gavin Lerena eased her down over the final 100m.

Last Saturday, Rio Querari turned in another top performance in a big race, finishing second behind Run Fox Run in the grade 1 Cape Flying Championship. The run pays a big compliment to Candice Dawson’s filly.

Lerena, who pilots Gallic Princess once again, will be aware that his mount faces no easy task in conceding 6kg to Wisteria Walk. The Houdalakis inmate got back on the winning trail when scoring over 1,400m here in January.

It will be a surprise if victory does not go to one of these daughters of Vercingetorix, with Gary Alexander’s mare Saragon possibly earning the third cheque.

The sixth race over 1,000m is a far more open event and may chiefly concern top-weight Captain Hindsight, Valyrian King, Spanish Boy and Godswood. The last-named should go close as he is set to receive 8kg from Captain Hindsight.

Another member of the Houdalakis stable, Spanish Boy, warrants inclusion in all bets, especially as he is reunited with Piere Strydom, who won on the Silvano gelding in August 2020.

Valyrian King is in fine form, and has won three of his last four starts, but the three-year-old may battle to give weight to both Godswood and Spanish Boy.

Sean Tarry saddled a double at the Vaal on Tuesday and the champion trainer will be expecting his three-year-old filly Magic Choice to leave the maiden ranks by winning the second race. The daughter of Willow Magic made a promising debut at Turffontein in January.

* Since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday, owners and their guests are now allowed back on the racecourse, but rules such as wearing  masks still apply.

It is good news for owners with runners in this Saturday’s two big races at Turffontein — the WSB Guineas and Fillies Guineas. There is a field of nine for the former with the sponsors quoting the Mike de Kock’s stablemates, Mount Pleasant and Malmoos, as the 22-10 joint favourites.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (10) Magic Choice (1) Jam Fancy (8) Keara (2) Cape Diamond

3rd Race: (12) Irish Willow (2) Blue Spark (10) Suited Connector (13) Riveting

4th Race: (2) Mohican (3) Wolffs World (1) Ice Lord (5) Humble Tune

5th Race: (2) Cash Time (4) Bold Resolve (5) Don’t Look Back (6) Kings Cup

6th Race: (8) Godswood (7) Spanish Boy (3) Valyrian King (4) Isphan

7th Race: (1) Gallic Princess (5) Wisteria Walk (3) Saragon (4) Rouge Allure

8th Race: (10) Tulip Way (2) Bella Rosa (4) Rock You (9) Bitter Wind

