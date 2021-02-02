Joy in Hermanus as Oldlands colt Ambiorix wins on debut

When two-year-old colt Ambiorix won Saturday’s Summer Juvenile Stakes at Kenilworth, the person with the biggest smile will have been a lady watching the action from Hermanus.

The lady in question is Barbara Sanne and the Vaughan Marshall inmate was bred at her Oldlands Stud, which is situated in the Hemel en Aarde Valley. It is run by herself, her son professor Ian Sanne and his wife Ingeborg.

It is not just that Ambiorix made a winning debut that will have pleased the Sanne family, it is the fact they will be offering the colt’s half-sister by Var at the De Grendel Cape Premier Yearling Sale on March 14.

The sport is entering the yearling sale season with Bloodstock SA’s Cape Yearling Sale scheduled for the Mistico Equestrian Centre on February 28. A total of 189 lots will be offered at the sale.

The sale has produced a number of top-class horses including Surcharge who won the grade 1 Kennedy Cantala in Australia under the name Yulong Prince.

Ambiorix was bought by David Allan’s Burns Racing at the 2019 CTS Premier Yearling Sale for R250,000. He was an early foal being born in mid-August.

The youngster was the first leg of a double for jockey Luke Ferraris with Rainbow Bridge giving the 19-year-old his biggest success to date when winning the Cape Met. The time of 58,79 sec was a good one considering Run Fox Run clocked 57,74 sec when winning the grade 1 Cape Flying Championship.

Oldlands Stud will be sending a draft of seven yearlings to the De Grendel sale and as Vercingetorix — sire of Ambiorix — has made a great start to his stud career they will be expecting plenty of interest in a colt they are offering out of the three-time winner Full Regalia.

Vercingetorix, a son of Silvano, will be represented by three yearlings at Mistico and eight at De Grendel. Towards the end of the latter sale, Klawervlei Stud will be offering a son of Vercingetorix out of the Captain Al, mare, Sitia. The colt is an early foal and his grandam, Dragonada, won in Britain and Germany.

Seven lots from the end of the De Grendel sale, Black Swan Stud will be expecting plenty of interest in a daughter of Vercingetorix who is a half-sister to the six-time winner Sarah.

Oldlands stud will also consign two yearlings by Querari, two by Oratorio and one by Canford Cliffs who is out of their stalwart mare Rainbow Flag, who was born in 1998. Her best produce is the eight-time winner Kangeroo Jack.

Both CTS and Bloodstock SA will be hoping the success of January’s Magic Millions Sale in Australia will spill over to their respective sales.

Magic Millions recorded a gross of A$197m (R2.2bn) at their sale with a healthy average of A$253,848. They had a clearance rate of 88%.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s special what we have achieved,” enthused Magic Millions MD Barry Bowditch at the conclusion of the sale.