Serena Williams cruises in Yarra Valley Classic opener

Bengaluru — Serena Williams showed no signs of rust as she began her season with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne on Monday to reach the Yarra Valley Classic round of 16.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is warming up for the Australian Open, was at her dominant best after a slow start in which she saved four break points in the opening game of the contest at Margaret Court Arena.

Former world No 1 Williams has not played since withdrawing from the 2020 French open second round in September with an Achilles injury, but made quick work of Gavrilova, striking 27 winners including 16 in the opening set.

“It feels good to be back here,” 39-year-old Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Major, said in an on-court interview. “I felt I was definitely composed and in a zone and trying to do the things I’ve been working on.”

Up next for Williams is Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova, who she was due to face at Roland Garros before her injury. Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova also advanced to the next round in style, firing seven aces and 30 winners in her 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

She next meets former Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins who beat Nina Stojanovic 6-1 6-2.

“We’ve never played and there aren’t many players like this for me except the young ones,” Pliskova said. “It’s going to be an interesting match, I’m looking forward to it. She’s playing well here always every year, so it’s going to be a nice match.”

Also advancing were Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who beat Misaki Doi 6-1 6-4 and Petra Martic who battled past Vera Lapko 4-6 6-3 6-2.

The tournament is one of six arranged by Tennis Australia before the Australian Open, which begins on February 8.

In the Gippsland Trophy event Coco Gauff was rusty on serve and struggled to produce her best tennis but the American prodigy prevailed 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) over Swiss Jil Teichmann to reach the second round in Melbourne on Monday.

Serving for a 5-2 lead in the second set, 16-year-old Gauff was broken with a double-fault and world No 57 Teichmann scrapped hard to level the match at the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

Gauff ramped up the pressure in the deciding tiebreak, however, to book a clash with Briton Katie Boulter in the WTA 500 event.

“It was definitely a challenging match I feel like for both of us,” said Gauff. “This [second] tiebreak, I was just focused on making her play.”

World No 48 Gauff, touted as a potential successor to US great Williams, claimed the biggest victory of her young career at her Australian Open debut in 2020, knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka before falling to ultimate winner Sofia Kenin in the fourth round.

It was Gauff’s second appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam before her 16th birthday, having made the fourth round at her Wimbledon debut in 2019.

Third seed Elina Svitolina eased into the last 16 on Monday with a 6-1 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic. Top seed Simona Halep beat Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-4 in the evening session and said she was pleased to get the win in her first competitive match since the French Open in October.

“I just wanted to feel the court, feel the game. I knew it was going to be a difficult match, she hits very strong,” Halep said. “It was not easy, but I tried my best and I’m happy to go through.”

Reuters