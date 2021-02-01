Lerena could celebrate his return with a win on well-bred Grimaldi

Gavin Lerena will be pleased to be back on the highveld after a month in the Cape and he can reward his followers by winning the fourth race at the Vaal on Tuesday on Paul Peter’s three-year-old Grimaldi.

Met day was not memorable for Lerena with Cirillo finishing eighth in the big race and Celtic Sea having to settle for third in the Cape Flying Championship. But Lerena has five booked rides at the Vaal and there is little doubt Grimaldi is the best-bred horse on the nine-race card.

The gelding is a son of Dynasty out of Europa Point who retired with nine wins to her name including the grade 1 Empress Club Stakes. Little wonder that Mary Slack kept the horse to race in her colours.

Grimaldi made a pleasing debut when third at Turffontein at the end of January and his task has been made easier by the defection of Imperial Duke and Believeinthefuture. Lerena’s biggest worry will be the wide draw.

In the fifth race champion trainer Sean Tarry has booked Lerena and not Lyle Hewitson for the ride on his four-year-old Senescence. This is presumably because Lerena knows the daughter of Elusive Fort, having ridden her in four of her seven races.

Hewitson rides Party Song, who has poor form, and so the danger to Senescence is likely to be Luke Ferraris’s mount Rizzoli. The 19-year-old will be on a high after his Met success.

Rizzoli is better drawn than Mike de Kock’s runner Masaaken, but even so it would be foolish to leave the Aussie-bred filly out of exotic bets.

Most nine-year-old racehorses are enjoying their retirement, but that is not the case with Gary Alexander’s duo of Top Shot and Odd Rob. Both appear to be enjoying their racing and Odd Rob continues to pay his way with a win and four seconds in his last five starts.

Though Odd Rob has a chance of notching another win in the 2,400m sixth race, the runner who could spring a surprise is Alec Laird’s filly Ocean Forest. The apprentice claim of Jeffrey Syster will mean the daughter of Duke Of Marmalade will carry only 50kg.

Recent winner Port Key, and S’manga Khumalo’s mount Gold Griffin will have their supporters as both have proved they have no stamina limitations.

Some choicely bred juveniles face the starter in the second race with the De Kock stable introducing a R650,000 son of Querari and Clinton Binda and Ashley Fortune running sons of Soft Falling Rain. The market will need monitoring carefully.

The third race is a juvenile event for fillies and the runner with the best form is another of Soft Falling Rain’s progeny, Heavens Girl. This Paul Peter inmate has been placed in her two outings to date.

Even so, there is a well-bred filly — owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud — making her first appearance for Tarry in this 1,000m sprint. Her name is Sound Of Warning and she is a daughter of Trippi out of the talented race mare Siren Call.

Crown Guardian will have to overcome the widest barrier if he is to complete a four-timer in the final leg of the Pick Six and the preference is for Lerena’s mount Push Off, who takes a drop in class.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (3) Oceans Pride (1) Fateofthefurious (2) Artscape (6) Lady Calavera

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (3) Heavens Girl (6) Sound Of Warning (7) Take Control (2) Franca

4th Race: (14) Grimaldi (5) Parallax (6) Shadow Creek (3) White Fang

5th Race: (7) Senescence (4) Rizzoli (1) Masaaken (6) Perfect Passion

6th Race: (9) Ocean Forest (6) Port Key (1) Odd Rob (8) Gold Griffin

7th Race: (1) Legal Star (4) Emaline (3) Consol Queen (5) Tartan Dancer

8th Race: (4) Traveling Wilbury (10) Liverpool Legend (9) Burnt Jasper (2) Nabeela

9th Race: (3) Push Off (4) Crown Guardian (5) Ice Eater (7) Harry’s Secret