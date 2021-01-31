Sport / Other Sport

Luna Rossa’s Jimmy Spithill calls for improvements ahead of Ineos showdown

Italian team determined to put in loads of sweat and tears against British to secure showdown with Team New Zealand in bid to win America’s Cup

31 January 2021 - 19:36 Arvind Sriram
Bengaluru — Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill was encouraged by the Italian team’s dominant display against American Magic in the Challenger Series semifinals but said they would need to make further improvements ahead of February’s showdown with Ineos Team UK.            

Luna Rossa stormed into the final of the Challenger Series after completing a 4-0 sweep of the American team and will take on Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK to determine who will face defenders Team New Zealand (TNZ) for the America’s Cup.

“We definitely made an improvement in performance, but it’s not enough,” Spithill said. “We’re going to need more and that’s the name of the game.

“We will be putting a lot of blood, sweat and tears to really improve in terms of the way we’re sailing and our technique. We’ve got a lot of upgrades planned ... there are so many things to do, and you need to balance time in the shed with time on the water.”

The British team won a tight round-robin race against Luna Rossa to qualify directly for the Challenger Series final, but Spithill is confident of securing a different outcome this time around.

“The British have been out there working hard. But we are fortunate enough to be racing and I believe we needed this semifinal series,” he was quoted as saying by New Zealand’s Stuff media.

“We know there is a lot more on the table, and we will be doing everything we can to come out and get some payback on the Poms.”

The winner of the series that ends on February 22 will take on holders TNZ in a series of head-to-head races from March 6 for the America’s Cup, known as the “Auld Mug”. 

America’s Cup defenders TNZ wary of Ineos

UK team storms into final of Challenger Series with victories in all five starts
Team UK on top in America’s Cup challenger series

New York Yacht Club American Magic denied their first points in the series when Patriot capsized in the second race
INEOS not doing well in light winds, says UK skipper in America’s Cup

Ben Ainslie is not sure yet what's behind the ‘serious issue’
