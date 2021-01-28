Sport / Other Sport

Sterne takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic

The South African started on the back nine and had five birdies at the turn before he added four more

28 January 2021 - 18:42 Rohith Nair
Richard Sterne of South Africa fist pumps is compatriot Jayden Schaper on the ninth green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 28, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Richard Sterne of South Africa fist pumps is compatriot Jayden Schaper on the ninth green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 28, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Richard Sterne of South Africa putts out on the ninth green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 28, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Richard Sterne of South Africa putts out on the ninth green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 28, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru - SA’s Richard Sterne carded a 64 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic to finish at eight-under for a one-shot lead at the Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

Sterne started on the back nine and had five birdies at the turn before he added four more, offset by a bogey at the par-four sixth, to lead American Kurt Kitayama.

Sterne, 39, has not won on the European Tour since 2013 and finished tied for 25th at last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

“It’s always good to get off to a good start, it helps you for the rest of the week,” he said. “I’ve come close here before so it would be nice to have a chance going into the weekend.

“I haven’t had many chances going into weekends for a long time, so it would be nice to get through tomorrow and place myself well and see how the weekend goes.

“I had a wrist operation in March last year, so I was out basically for the whole of last year. Played the last few events, which I played pretty decently considering I had not played for so long.”

Sterne’s compatriot Justin Harding and Spain’s Sergio Garcia, who won the title in 2017, were tied for third, a shot further behind.

“I think that it’s a big year and hopefully I can be in good shape because I want to be a part of a lot of things this year,” Garcia said.

The day also saw Spaniard Nacho Elvira record a hole-in-one on the par-three 11th as he finished one-under.

Reuters

Kevin Na wins in Honolulu with strong finish

South Korean-American records his fifth PGA Tour victory by edging out Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann in joint-second place
Sport
1 week ago

Tale of the undoing of Tiger Woods

Showmax documentary dissects the rise and spectacular fall of a great sportsman, writes Tymon smith
Life
2 weeks ago

No championships at Trump-owned Turnberry, say golf chiefs

Turnberry will not stage the Open until golf governing body is 'convinced the focus will be on the championship' and not the course’s owner
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sports minister gives CSA chair Zak Yacoob the ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Keeping the customer satisfied
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Solskjaer welcomes support from Man United board ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Peter Shalulile at the double as Sundowns edge ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bulls’ Ivan van Zyl living his dream
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Westwood crowned European No 1 but Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

Sport / Other Sport

Brilliant Christiaan Bezuidenhout hangs in to claim SA Open victory

Sport / Other Sport

Golfers dreaming of a place in SA Open history

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.