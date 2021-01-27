Man the Kenilworth scoreboard for Snaith and Fourie

One of the most intriguing questions about Saturday’s Met meeting at Kenilworth is this: how many of the 12 races will be won by the powerful trainer-jockey combination of Justin Snaith and Richard Fourie?

They will team up in every race on the 12-event card and Snaith will hope the meeting is as big a success as Met day 2016 when he saddled a record eight winners. That total outdid the stable’s tally of seven winners at a meeting at Fairview in 2013.

Mathematically, with a runner in every race, the 2016 record could be beaten as Snaith has form horses in all three of the grade 1 events — Belgarion in the Cape Met, Captain’s Ransom in the Majorca Stakes, and Erik The Red, Kasimir and Rio Querari in the Cape Flying Championship.

A Snaith inmate who makes huge appeal is the juvenile filly High Hosanna, who was an impressive debut winner on Queen’s Plate day. The daughter of Trippi is out of a Bernardini mare and could take some pegging back in the fifth race, the Summer Juvenile Stakes.

Snaith and Fourie will fancy kicking off the day in style with the What A Winter colt Danilo Danilovitch, certain to top the betting boards in the first race. The chief threat is likely to be Dennis Drier’s runner Callmemrgreenlight.

So in which races could Snaith and Fourie battle to make it to the No 1 box? Three-year-old filly Golly Miss Molly looks to have only an each-way chance in the second while Mach Four may battle to complete a hat-trick in the Politician Stakes.

Captain’s Ransom showed she is a classy filly when winning the Fillies Guineas for owner Suzette Viljoen, and the three-year-old will be a banker bet for many punters in the final leg of the jackpot.

Nevertheless, this column is taking on the favourite with the stalwart mare Clouds Unfold, who will be 5kg better off with Captain’s Ransom compared to their clash in the Diana Stakes last October.

Meanwhile, the Vaal hosts an eight-race programme on Thursday and the five-year-old grey gelding Herodotus returns to near where he was born.

The son of Trippi was bred at Haversham Stud and has recently returned to the Highveld after being in the care of Cape trainer Glen Kotzen.

Herodotus debuts for Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable and has a good chance of winning the third race if reproducing December’s effort in the Peninsula Handicap at Kenilworth in which he finished sixth behind Nexus.

Sean Tarry’s three-year-old Flying Carpet may pose the main threat to Herodotus, with Paul Peter’s runner Wolffs World also in with an each-way shout.

S’manga Khumalo, who rode three winners at the Vaal on Tuesday, teams up with Mike de Kock’s four-year-old Your Pace Or Mine for the first time in the sixth race.

Your Pace Or Mine clashes again with Vars Vicky and will be 1.5kg better off compared to their meeting here in the race won by Paisley Park.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (5) Deanagelo (4) Riccardo (6) Global Town (3) Curfew

2nd Race: (13) Pecan Pie (1) Aflame (6) Miss Venezuela (7) Dancing Arabian

3rd Race: (2) Herodotus (6) Flying Carpet (4) Against The Grain (7) Wolffs World

4th Race: (4) Bebop (3) Lady Amherst (1) Franklin (6) Curvation

5th Race: (6) African Adventure (1) Barahin (5) Imperial Ruby (2) Divine Odyssey

6th Race: (8) Your Pace Or Mine (7) Vars Vicky (2) Kayla's Champ (6) Russian Prince

7th Race: (4) Che Bella (1) Fly Away (5) Winter Watch (6) Sheer Talent

8th Race: (1) Sweet Future (10) Showdown Kid (2) Varina (5) Mind Reader