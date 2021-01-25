Sport / Other Sport JOHN COCKAYNE: Keeping the customer satisfied What the golf business can learn from our panellists’ approach to customer service BL PREMIUM

From mid-2019 to end 2020, I tracked a number of transactions, to see how well business in SA, in the words of Paul Simon, was “keeping the customer satisfied”.

The mix was eclectic, with the overall impression that many businesses seem unaware of the potential brand and reputational risks in mishandling a customer problem, which is often demonstrated by poor reaction times and product knowledge, an inability to escalate issues to a senior decision-making level promptly and a complete lack of common sense and objectivity when assessing and resolving issues...