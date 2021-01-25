Evans hopes to ruffle some elite Dusi feathers

Pietermaritzburg — Former Maritzburg College student David Evans has been hard at work preparing for the postponed 2021 Dusi Canoe Marathon where he hopes to mix it up with the top paddlers over three days from March 18-20.

Given the postponement of the race, Evans knows that it was the right decision from a health perspective and the delay has not influenced his preparation for the year’s biggest river marathon.

“I am very happy they decided to postpone the race given the current situation that we are facing,” Evans said. “A month’s delay can mess up our periodisation, but I have been able to change that so it’s not a problem for me.

“I did ease back on the training for a bit because you can’t work that hard for an extra four weeks, but I am back to the serious training again.”

The under-23 star has shown his worth throughout his years as a paddler with a handful of World Marathon Championship medals as well as age-group Dusi titles. The 19-year-old is ready to make that step up and compete with the country’s best over the three days.

“I have been working really hard for this year’s race and the Dusi has been a major focus for me,” the Euro Steel athlete said. “In the past I have known my paddling has been stronger and I have worked hard on my running, but this year I would say it’s probably fifty-fifty.

“If I can finish in the top five or higher this year I will be really happy.”

Evans will have his work cut out given the experience that clouds the top five of the Dusi every year. The likes of Andy Birkett, Sbonelo Khwela and Thulani Mbanjwa are the paddlers that occupy the top spots at the Dusi, and Evans is hoping to compete with them and the other top paddlers.

Evans is hoping his thorough preparation can make up for his relative lack of experience. “The top guys know their stuff and have paddled a lot of races between them, but I’ve tried to spend as much time tripping in the valley as I can.

“I have found that I do pick up some pointers from the leaders, like when to take it slow and when to kick on, which are important elements to racing,” he explained.