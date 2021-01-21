Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Athletes can now visit the White House again after the clown has left On Thursday morning, we were able to wake up with less anger and trepidation BL PREMIUM

It was good to wake up and not have reason to be angry on Thursday morning. It was good to wake up and realise that the greatest mistake in US politics since Senator Lindsay Graham’s parents forgot to practise safe sex on a no doubt awkward and rushed night in 1954, had left the building.

Trump the Frump left with a whimper and a bang, issuing more pardons than a fat kid with wind after drinking all the fizzy drinks at a classmate’s birthday party. Just about everyone got let off for something they had done in their past. A romp through the list of those pardoned showed how rushed the Obese Orange Oaf was in getting out of Dodge before he could no longer dodge the news that he was the biggest loser. ..