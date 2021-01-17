Sport / Other Sport

Team UK on top in America’s Cup challenger series

New York Yacht Club American Magic denied their first points in the series when Patriot capsized in the second race

17 January 2021 - 18:19 Shrivathsa Sridhar
INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe with British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie in London, Britain, April 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe with British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie in London, Britain, April 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Bengaluru — INEOS Team UK cruised to an 18-second win over Luna Rossa in tough conditions on Sunday to make it four victories from four starts in the opening weekend of the challenger series, which decides who will face Team New Zealand (TNZ) in the America’s Cup.

A dramatic shift in the wind had earlier forced organisers to stop the day’s opening race with Ben Ainslie’s Team UK aboard Britannia leading after four legs at Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.   

The race was then restarted after the course was realigned. In conditions that were vastly different from the light winds teams experienced on Saturday, Team UK excelled to seal the win and put themselves in a commanding position.

New York Yacht Club’s American Magic were denied their first points in the series when Patriot capsized in the second race of the day after encountering a huge gust of wind while going into a sharp turn.

They were leading Luna Rossa when disaster struck, handing their Italian opponents their second victory of the series from four races. All members of the American team were accounted for before efforts began to save the boat.

The third round-robin races begin on January 22 with Ainslie’s side in a double-header as Team UK face winless American Magic first before meeting Luna Rossa.

The winner of the series that ends on February 22 will take on holders TNZ in a series of head-to-head races from March 6 for the America’s Cup, known as the “Auld Mug”. 

Reuters

INEOS not doing well in light winds, says UK skipper in America’s Cup

Ben Ainslie is not sure yet what's behind the ‘serious issue’
Sport
1 month ago

Race is on as Italians start testing America’s Cup yacht

Luna Rossa launch their second-generation AC75 boat in Auckland
Sport
2 months ago

Teams prepare for America’s Cup as yachts arrive in New Zealand

Ineos Team UK says hull arrived in Auckland on Friday, while Luna Rossa is expecting to receive hull on Sunday
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Brighton hail Tau’s impressive debut against Man ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boucher confident of Proteas’ safety in Pakistan
Sport / Cricket
4.
Private investors eye deal with Inter Milan
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Team New Zealand blames America’s Cup allegations on informants

Sport / Other Sport

New Zealand’s America’s Cup “dolphin” travels the world without getting wet

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.