Princess Calla firmly in Met picture after Paddock Stakes run

Princess Calla — third behind Queen Supreme in the recent grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes — is the big springer in the Cape Met market with the three-year-old filly now quoted at 10-1 by most betting firms.

Perhaps encouraged by the victory of three-year-old Jet Dark in the Queen’s Plate, trainer Adam Marcus has entered owner Mario Ferreira’s daughter of Flower Alley for the Met on January 30.

The field for the Kenilworth race will be announced on Wednesday and, unfortunately, jockey Craig Zackey, who rides most of Marcus’s big race runners, will not see his name attached to Princess Calla.

Zackey has won twice on the filly and was in the saddle when she ran second behind Captain’s Ransom in the Cape Fillies Guineas. However, he has opted to remain in Gauteng during January rather than ride in the Cape.

Grant Behr was in the irons in the Paddock Stakes and seems likely to keep the ride unless there is a sudden switch to champion jockey Warren Kennedy.

Kennedy has been quoted in the media that he is “hopeful” of getting the ride on Golden Ducat, who won last season’s grade 1 Champions Cup and is one of the leading contenders in the Met.

Both Golden Ducat and Rainbow Bridge are owned by Mike Rattray and it is worth remembering the former Mala Mala Game Reserve owner landed something of a coup when persuading arguably the world’s best jockey, Ryan Moore, to fly to SA to partner Rainbow Bridge in last season’s Met.

This time Covid-19 restrictions will have put a spanner in the works of a return visit by Moore.

Commenting on Princess Calla’s current position in the Met market, bookmaker Lance Michael said: “To be honest, I don’t think she was in anyone’s thinking for the Met, with the big guns Belgarion, Rainbow Bridge and Do It Again the horses punters were talking about. However, it must be remembered she’ll get the weight-for-age allowance in the Met.”

Michael still has last season’s Durban July victor, Belgarion, as the 18-10 favourite for the big race and Justin Snaith has stated the Dynasty gelding will be a lot better suited to the extra distance in the Met.

At Turffontein on Saturday, the choicely bred filly In Limbo got her career up and running with a workmanlike win in the fifth race. Strangely, the Mike de Kock inmate drifted in the betting with 2-1 available at the off. Punters who backed the Silvano filly on the tote were returned odds of 12-10.

Ridgemont Highlands will be delighted at the early successes of their new stallion, Rafeef. His daughter, Dockofthebay, got the judge’s verdict after a close finish to the first race.

Rafeef, a son of one of the world’s most successful stallions, Redoute’s Choice, won the grade 1 Computaform Sprint in 2017 and retired a six-time winner.

There are five of Rafeef’s progeny due to come under the hammer at the CTS Premier Yearling Sale on March 14, and Ridgemont Highlands will be expecting plenty of interest in a colt out of the Irish mare Right And Ready.