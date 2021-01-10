Nearly 80% of Japanese are worried about Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo — About 80% of people in Japan say this year’s Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country, a Kyodo News poll showed on Sunday.

The survey found 35.3% want the Games to be cancelled and 44.8% favoured another delay. The world’s biggest multi-sports event, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8 in the Japanese capital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for the greater Tokyo region on Thursday and could extend the measure to other areas as Japan struggles to contain a surge in infections.

Suga has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic and his support rate has tumbled since he took office in September. Reuters