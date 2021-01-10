Sport / Other Sport

Nearly 80% of Japanese are worried about Tokyo Olympics

Survey finds most citizens in the nation hosting the 2021 Games have concerns about hosting the world's premier sporting event amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

10 January 2021 - 23:16 Chris Gallagher
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan January 8 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan January 8 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo — About 80% of people in Japan say this year’s Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country, a Kyodo News poll showed on Sunday.

The survey found 35.3% want the Games to be cancelled and 44.8% favoured another delay. The world’s biggest multi-sports event, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8 in the Japanese capital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for the greater Tokyo region on Thursday and could extend the measure to other areas as Japan struggles to contain a surge in infections.

Suga has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic and his support rate has tumbled since he took office in September. Reuters

Olympics official says all athletes must be vaccinated so Tokyo Games can go ahead

International Olympics Committee's Dick Pound says he is not certain the 2021 Games will go ahead
Sport
2 days ago

Cheptegei sets his sights on a double triumph at Tokyo Games

World record-holder says his aim is to win gold in 5,000m and 10,000m races
Sport
1 week ago

Japanese sponsors to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Two-thirds of the public believe the game should be postponed again or cancelled altogether, but the country is determined to host them
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA Olympic medallist Luvo Manyonga suspended for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Loeb fumes over Dakar speeding fine
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Former Bok wing Dyantyi’s four-year ban confirmed
Sport / Rugby
5.
Proteas add uncapped Dupavillon and Baartman to ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Japan beefs up efforts to prevent Olympics cyberattacks

Sport / Other Sport

Japan’s beloved bullet trains are not doing well, and Covid-19 is to blame

World / Asia

Sunette Viljoen hopes back-a-buddy will lead to Olympic gold

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.