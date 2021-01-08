Sport / Other Sport

Olympics official says all athletes must be vaccinated so Tokyo Games can go ahead

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has reiterated his intention to hold the Games

08 January 2021 - 14:15 Jack Tarrant
International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound in Montreal, Canada, February 26 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI
Tokyo — Athletes should be prioritised for receiving a Covid-19 vaccine so the Tokyo Games can go ahead later in 2021, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.

Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), told Sky News in the UK that the Games could still go ahead with mass athlete participation, but only if they were vaccinated.

"In Canada where we might have 300 or 400 athletes — to take 300 or 400 vaccines out of several million in order to have Canada represented at an international event of this stature, character and level — I don't think there would be any kind of a public outcry about that," Pound said.

"It's a decision for each country to make and there will be people saying they are jumping the queue but I think that is the most realistic way of it going ahead."

During his visit to Tokyo in November, IOC president Thomas Bach said athletes would be encouraged to get the vaccine but it would not be mandatory for their participation in the Games.

Separately, Pound told the BBC the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic meant nobody could be sure whether the Games would go ahead in less than 200 days.

"I can't be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus," Pound said, according to the BBC.

More than 15,000 athletes from almost every country in the world are expected to descend on Tokyo for the Olympics, which start on July 23, and the subsequent Paralympics.

Fears over whether the Games can be held in Tokyo have increased in the past few weeks as Covid-19 cases surge in Japan and around the world.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated on Thursday his intention to hold the Games, even as he declared a state of emergency in the capital and surrounding prefectures.

Reuters

State of emergency declared for Tokyo after daily virus record

Limited curbs will be imposed from Friday until February 7 after Tokyo recorded 2,447 cases of the coronavirus in one day
World
1 day ago

Japanese sponsors to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Two-thirds of the public believe the game should be postponed again or cancelled altogether, but the country is determined to host them
Sport
2 weeks ago

Olympics vs Japanese vs Covid-19: which will win in 2021?

Even ignoring the danger from the virus for  spectators and participants, if the Olympics go ahead, Japanese taxpayers will foot the $25bn bill
Opinion
2 months ago

