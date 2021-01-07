Sport / Other Sport

Ash Barty returns after 11-month hiatus for Australian Open warm-up

07 January 2021 - 13:11 Sudipto Ganguly
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action. Picture: CHAZ NIELL/GETTY IMAGES
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action. Picture: CHAZ NIELL/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne  — World number one Ash Barty will return to competitive tennis after a lengthy hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic when she headlines two WTA tournaments in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, organisers said on Thursday.

The Queenslander has not played a match since February, opting not to defend her French Open title and also skipping the US Open in New York as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on global sport.

The pandemic is still affecting the tennis calendar, with the year's first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park to start on February 8, three weeks later than planned.

Barty, who held on to the top women's singles ranking during 2020's disrupted season, will play for the first time in 11 months at one of two WTA 500 events from January 31-February 6 as part of the Melbourne Summer Series.

The Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic, named after regions in the state of Victoria, will include 49 of the top 50 women players.

The top 32 players will be split across the two events, with each featuring 64-singles and 32-doubles draws.

American Serena Williams will also return to competitive action after exiting the French Open with an injury and would hope to get some matches under her belt before embarking on her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title.

Players will start arriving Down Under from January 15 and undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before playing the warm-up events, which will be held at Melbourne Park.

Top men's players such as Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafa Nadal will represent their countries in the 12-team ATP Cup from February 1-5 with those unable to make the cut divided into two ATP 250 tournaments.

The Great Ocean Road Open and Murray River Open will feature players including Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka and local hope Nick Kyrgios.

"While we know the circumstances are unique this year, it is a huge coup to secure such strong playing fields," Cameron Pearson, head of TA major events, said in a statement.

Reuters

Nick Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team

The Australian, who last played a competitive match at Acapulco in February, sees his world ranking slip to number 46
Sport
21 hours ago

Tennis chiefs push back Australian Open by three weeks

Health restrictions still in effect in Melbourne and international travel to Australia remains limited
Sport
2 weeks ago

Medvedev eyes being part of new men’s rivalries

Russian becomes fourth player to beat the top-three ranked men in a single event
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Barca’s financial woes could stymie Koeman’s ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Nick Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Titans enlist former Proteas quick Kyle Abbott
Sport / Cricket
4.
Kyle Jamieson’s pace attack in second Test sinks ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sharks-Western Province Currie Cup fixture ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Nick Kyrgios speaks of his mental health battle

Sport / Other Sport

Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverev to win third Masters title

Sport / Other Sport

Three scenarios for Wimbledon 2021 amid the pandemic

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.