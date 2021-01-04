Sport / Other Sport

Curbing shoe tech might stamp out innovation, says Sebastian Coe

Coe says sport is not at the point yet where ‘world records are being handed out like confetti’

04 January 2021 - 17:17 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Sebastian Coe. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SHAUN BOTTERILL
Sebastian Coe. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SHAUN BOTTERILL

Bengaluru — World Athletics president Sebastian Coe believes steps to curb research & development of shoes would only “suffocate innovation”, as elite athletes increasingly shatter world records wearing hi-tech footwear.

A debate over runners’ shoes has been raging since hi-tech shoes developed by Nike played a starring role in two of the biggest distance-running achievements of 2019.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei broke the men’s 10,000m world record and Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women’s 5,000m record in Valencia in October 2020, with both wearing Nike’s ZoomX Dragonfly spikes.

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half-marathon world record by 29 seconds in December wearing an Adidas road-racing shoe.

“I remember a period in the mid-2000s where Adidas were the kings of the podium, particularly in distance. So these things come in cycles,” Coe was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“And there’s a built-in dynamic where shoe companies mercifully are still investing a lot of money into the research & development of shoes. I’m pleased they’re doing that.

“At the moment I’m pretty calm about this. And the balance of judgment here is always ... that we shouldn’t be in the business of trying to suffocate innovation.”

Coe said the sport had not reached a point where “world records are being handed out like confetti”.

“If I go back to the 1930s I still marvel at Rudolf Harbig who ran 1:46 and bits for 800m on a cinder track,” he added.

“And I still marvel at Peter Snell, who ran world records and some significantly sub-1:45s on grass tracks. Meanwhile Derek Clayton ran a world marathon record in shoes that you wouldn’t have gone for a stroll with in your local park.” 

Reuters

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does wearing Vaporflys make you a cheat?

Vaporflys commercially available four months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics will be allowed; shoes being trialled will not be
Life
10 months ago

Trend just casually boosts takkie sales

Sneakers are the biggest driver of SA's footwear industry
Business
11 months ago

World Athletics puts their foot down with Nike’s Vaporfly shoes

The governing body has outlawed the shoes for elite competition with one sports professor calling them ‘technological doping’
World
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Spanish F1 Grand Prix gets the green light
Sport
2.
Boucher sticks with his top six batsmen
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Hamilton does not do it on horses, but a knight ...
Sport
5.
Kane Williamson jumps into top Test batsman ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 after touching down for Sri Lanka tour

Sport / Cricket

Dean Elgar shines with 13th Test ton

Sport / Cricket

Australian Grand Prix may be postponed again due to Covid-19

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.