Sergio Pérez to replace Alex Albon at Red Bull in Formula One

The Mexican had lost his seat at Racing Point to Sebastian Vettel ahead of the 2021 season

18 December 2020 - 17:04 Abhishek Takle
Sergio Pérez (left) talks with Carlos Sainz of Spain at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RUDY CAREZZEVOLI
Mumbai — Mexican Sergio Pérez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One (F1) team said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Pérez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain earlier in December, will race alongside Max Verstappen, with British-born Thai Albon serving as the team’s test and reserve driver.

Pérez had lost his seat at Racing Point (Aston Martin) to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. He had indicated he would take a sabbatical in 2021 if he failed to find another F1 seat.

Pérez, who finished fourth in the overall standings behind Verstappen despite missing two races due to Covid-19, becomes the first driver from outside Red Bull’s development programme to race for the team since Mark Webber retired at the end of 2013.

He is F1’s only Latin American driver and the first Mexican to win a race for 50 years.

Red Bull finished second behind dominant Mercedes in the overall standings.

Winners of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position with Verstappen last Sunday, they will hope to be challenging for the title in 2021. 

Titles in the bag, now contract talks for Lewis Hamilton

Just a formality, says Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, but question marks linger here and elsewhere in Formule One
Wolff howl of praise for rising star Russell after debut

Hamilton’s stand-in cements his status as a full-time Mercedes driver-in-waiting
